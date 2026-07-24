'It was a mystery to us that he only made 20 grand' - giant-killing juvenile Celeron gives Barton Stud more cause for celebration

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Recent emphatic Railway Stakes winner Celeron was another feather in the cap for Barton Stud, coming at a welcome time before the yearling sales season begins in earnest.

Bred by Steve Parkin's Branton Court Stud, the Michael O'Callaghan-trained colt was bouncing back from an unplaced run in the Windsor Castle Stakes, having scored by two lengths on his debut at the Curragh early last month.

Celeron made amends for his Royal Ascot run when defeating a smart field in the Curragh Group 2 . Among his rivals were Ballydoyle's 1,700,000gns Book 1 purchase Confucius and the same team's stakes-winning Carry The Flag . He struck by three lengths last weekend, raising connections' hopes of running in loftier contests this campaign and next.

Consigned by Barton Stud at last September's Tattersalls Somerville Yearling Sale, he was knocked down to Antonio Da Silva for a modest 20,000gns. Barton Stud managing director Tom Blain admitted he had expected the colt to fetch considerably more.

He said: "Full credit to Steve Parkin and the team, they've got a seriously good piece of land up in Yorkshire and he's another good horse they've bred. I remember when we first saw him at the sale, I thought he was a real standout and it was a mystery to us that he only made 20 grand. There were a lot of people keen on him and then he was just one of those horses who no one really showed up for and wanted to pay.

"That said, it was no surprise he was a good one. So, from our point of view, huge congratulations to Steve and his team and it's great for the owners that they bought a reasonably priced, proper one."

Tom Blain: "It was no surprise he was a good one" Credit: Alisha Meeder

Celeron is a son of Shadwell's Sussex Stakes winner Mohaather and out of the French-bred Siyouni mare Fataliste, a Listed winner in Italy.

He has run three times over six furlongs for two wins and there is a sense that even better could come over seven furlongs and even up to a mile.

The colt is entered for some lofty targets including the National and the Futurity Stakes over seven furlongs later on in the season, while he also holds an entry for the Phoenix Stakes over six at the Curragh early next month.



Blain said: "Physically, he definitely looked like a horse that would [get further]. He's got plenty of size, the sire was a miler and the dam was a stakes winner. It all makes a lot of sense and it's great to see a reasonably priced yearling go on and be really good. It adds a huge amount to the Somerville Sale and just shows that good ones can come from anywhere."

Barton Stud will be typically well represented at all the upcoming yearling sales, with a strong draft first heading to Doncaster for the Goffs Premier Yearling Sale next month. The team has progeny by established sires such as Ardad, Dark Angel and Showcasing, as well as first-crop yearlings by Chaldean, Modern Games and Little Big Bear among its ranks.

Blain said: "We've got 18 going to Donny, there are some really nice sharp types by some interesting stallions, so we're excited to get started there. We've then got a very nice Book 1 draft and what I think is an exceptional Book 2 draft. Everything's rocking and rolling, it's all systems go for sales, which is very exciting."

There was an exciting new venture for Barton Stud when it was announced that National Stakes winner Scorthy Champ would stand at the operation for 2026 . The Group 1-winning juvenile by Mehmas took to his new role with aplomb and is now enjoying a summer break after a busy first season.

Blain added: "I feel incredibly lucky because he was a very straightforward horse to have anything to do with. He was very fertile and we didn't have any dramas. So, I think as a first stallion venture goes, we were very lucky. Pablo, our stallion man, did a fantastic job with him. He covered plenty of mares, and he really settled into his new life.

"I actually went to see him yesterday, he was flat out in the field and flat out in the stable sleeping, so he's having a great time. From our point of view, it was a great first season and gave us something to build on. It's very exciting."

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