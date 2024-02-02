'It was a huge hit with buyers' - initial €50,000 Goffs Bonus Series races announced

Goffs has announced the initial list of nominated races for the Goffs €50,000 Bonus Series after the release of Horse Racing Ireland’s Flat racing provisional summary on Friday.

The bonus series carries a maximum prize fund of €500,000 and will see up to ten bonuses of €50,000 paid to the winning connections of juvenile races throughout Ireland this year.

The Goffs €50,000 Bonuses, part of the Goffs Two Million Series, is open to two-year-olds who were catalogued in the 2023 Goffs Orby Book 1 and Book 2 sales and were declared eligible by Goffs by payment of the qualification fee.

The series will conclude on Goffs Million Day at the Curragh on Saturday, September 28. In the event that all ten bonuses have not been won, the outstanding amount will be added to the Goffs Million and Goffs 500 prize-money.

March 18, the Curragh

€20,000 5f 2yo Maiden (EBF)



March 26, Dundalk

€25,000 5f 2yo Median Auction Maiden (€60,000) (EBF) (IRE Incentive Scheme Bonus Race)



April 6, the Curragh

€17,000 5f 2yo Maiden (Fillies) (EBF) (IRE Incentive Scheme Bonus Race)



April 21, the Curragh

€17,000 6f 2yo Maiden (EBF)

April 29, Naas

€16,000 6f 2yo Maiden (Fillies) (EBF) (IRE Incentive Scheme Bonus Race)

May 6, the Curragh

€25,000 6f 2yo Median Auction Maiden (€60,000) (EBF) (IRE Incentive Scheme Bonus Race)

May 10, Cork

€25,000 5f 2yo Maidens bought at Public Auction for €72,000 or less (EBF) (IRE Incentive Scheme Bonus Race)

May 13, Roscommon

€25,000 7.5f 2yo Median Auction Maiden (€60,000) (EBF) (IRE Incentive Scheme Bonus Race)

May 17, Leopardstown

€16,000 7.3f 2yo Maiden (EBF)

May 21, Cork

€25,000 5f 2yo Median Auction Maiden (EBF) (€75,000) (IRE Incentive Scheme Bonus Race)

June 2, Listowel

€15,000 6.3f 2yo Maiden (Fillies) (EBF) (IRE Incentive Scheme Bonus Race)

Goffs Million, Europe’s richest two-year-old race, worth €1,000,000 which will be run over seven furlongs at the Curragh, while on the same card the Goffs 500 of €500,000 will take place over six furlongs. Entries for the Goffs Million and Goffs 500, which offer prize-money to tenth place, close on May 1.

Goffs Group chief executive Henry Beeby said: "The Goffs €50,000 Bonuses have been assigned by Goffs with the support of Horse Racing Ireland to give as many opportunities to win as possible, while ensuring that both early and later maturing types have a balanced chance to contend."

He added: "The Goffs Two Million Series was a huge hit with buyers and helped drive the vibrant trade enjoyed at last year’s Orby Sale, which bucked market trends. We look forward to seeing those graduates compete for these valuable bonuses right from the start of the season, culminating in a spectacular Goffs Millions Day at the Curragh on the eve of this year’s Orby."

