'It pushes us to experience many different sides of the industry' - Saad Saidi on his Godolphin Flying Start experience

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Our latest Godolphin Flying Start blog comes from Saad Saidi. Hailing from Morocco, he graduated in economics and management in France, with an additional diploma in sports business. Saidi has also gained hands-on experience working in various roles within the racing and breeding industries, from racing stables to stud farms.

My name is Saad Saidi and I'm part of the Godolphin Flying Start class of 2025-27. It’s amazing how this industry and the horses can take us to beautiful places, introduce us to wonderful people, and open doors that once felt very far away. From the outside, the racing industry can look huge and difficult to enter. But once you're inside it, you realise that it's actually a very connected world, where people, ideas, and opportunities travel across.

Growing up in Morocco, I watched American racing from a very young age on TV. At that time, I could never have imagined that one day I would come to Kentucky and stand in front of the kind of horses and places which had fed my dreams for years. Thanks to the Godolphin Flying Start programme, we are given the opportunity to travel, learn, and experience the industry at the highest level. It's also impossible not to feel grateful for the vision behind this programme and for the support that His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum continues to give to the sport and to education in racing.

Since arriving in America in January, the schedule has been very busy. The last month in Kentucky has been full of practical rotations, classes, assignments, and unforgettable moments. One of the strengths of the Flying Start programme is that it pushes us to experience many different sides of the industry. In a short space of time, we move from farms to offices, from training centres to racecourses, and from hands-on horse work to academic discussions.

Saad Saidi: enjoying the experiences of Kentucky

During practical rotations, we've learned a lot, but we have also created strong memories. At the moment Kitty Ashby and I are at Hunter Valley Farm, where we're under the guidance and mentorship of Fergus Galvin and Adrian Regan. Hunter Valley Farm has had great success in pinhooking and in the sales world, and for me being there was a valuable experience. Coming from more of a racing background through working in France, stud life was still quite new to me. At the farm, we handled foals, worked with broodmares, assisted veterinarians and spent time improving our eye for conformation.

We also created strong memories, for example my first foaling ever was in Gainsborough Farm four weeks ago, foaling a champion mare who had a very nice colt by Street Sense. That is what makes this a very complete programme, Godolphin Flying Start gives you the chance to improve quickly, by challenging us to grow outside our comfort zone.

Alongside the rotations, the afternoons have often been filled with classes and academic work. Keeneland has also been one of the highlights of this month as we all enjoyed the racecourse and its atmosphere. It has a festive feeling which reminded me a little of the big days “JeuXdi by Longchamp” at Longchamp racecourse in France in the Thursdays, except at Keeneland that energy seems to be there every race day. What I also enjoyed most were the mornings at the track. In the mornings, you can meet people, have a coffee and talk about horses.

Since we arrived in America, there has been one constant topic in every conversation: the Kentucky Derby. With the race getting closer, the excitement is building every day. This month, we had the opportunity to visit Churchill Downs and take a proper tour of the facility. Learning more about the history of the Derby and seeing the place in person was one of the highlights of this phase so far. In a funny way, being on the Flying Start sometimes feels like being a horse on the road to the Kentucky Derby: work, pressure, adrenaline, excitement and learning the road to success.

Thank you to the team at Godolphin and our USA coordinator Kathryn Banahan.

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