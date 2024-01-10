'It offers the ideal opportunity' - Subjectivist and Telescope among line-up for TBA National Hunt Stallion Showcase

Gold Cup hero and new Alne Park Stud sire Subjectivist will be among the 12 stallions parading during the Goffs UK Doncaster January Sale later this month.

Along with studmates Dink, Midnights Legacy and Ocovango, the son of Teofilo will also be joined on January 23 by Shade Oak Stud's Logician, Dartmouth and Telescope, and Yorton Farm Stud's new recruit Postponed.

Capri, Dragon Dancer, Ito and Kingston Hill complete the line-up.

Stallions will be available for viewing between 9am and 3pm on the day and breeders will have the opportunity to discuss nominations and mating inquiries with teams.

TBA National Hunt Committee chairman Simon Cox said: “The National Hunt Stallion Showcase offers the ideal opportunity to view both new and established stallions in one convenient location ahead of the 2024 covering season, discuss mating plans and meet with fellow National Hunt breeders.

Telescope is another high-profile sire who will be shown at Doncaster Credit: Joanna Prestwich

“We look forward to welcoming breeding and bloodstock enthusiasts to this ever-popular event in the TBA hospitality space. We are thankful to Goffs and the participating stallion studs for their ongoing support of this important event for National Hunt breeders.”

Grace Skelton of Alne Park Stud said: “Getting a new stallion, like Subjectivist, in front of breeders is vitally important and this event provides a well-timed opportunity to do this. We look forward to bringing Subjectivist, along with our other stallions, Dink, Midnights Legacy and Ocovango, to Doncaster and the Stallion Showcase.”

Tim Kent, managing director of Goffs UK, added: “We are always supportive of any activity which promotes the thoroughbred breeding industry and, in partnership with the TBA, this now established event is timely for National Hunt breeders to come and view selected British stallions ahead of the upcoming covering season.”

A nomination to each of the stallions which have submitted to the 2024 Elite NH Mares’ Scheme and those on show at the National Hunt Showcase have been donated by the stallion’s owners for an online silent auction.

The auction will open on Friday, January 19 and finishes at 3pm on Thursday, January 25. Funds raised from the auction will support the TBA’s National Hunt activities this year. A link to the auction will be available on the TBA’s social media, website news page and at the event.

