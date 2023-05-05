'It makes us very proud' - siblings to multiple Grade 1 winners among the Goffs Arkle Sale catalogue

The Goffs Arkle Sale catalogue is now available online and features a high-class selection of National Hunt stores with 469 lots in Part 1 (June 13-14) and a further 238 lots in Part 2 (June 15).

Formerly titled the Land Rover Sale, Goffs' flagship National Hunt sale has been renamed this year in honour of Goffs’ most famous graduate Arkle and is held in partnership with Defender.

Leading sires featured include Authorized, Blue Bresil, Buck’s Boum, Coastal Path, Doctor Dino, Flemensfirth, Kapgarde, Kayf Tara, Masked Marvel, Muhtathir, No Risk At All, Saint Des Saints, Walk In The Park and Yeats.

Siblings to Grade 1 winners Appreciate It, Ahoy Senor, Champ Kiely, Fury Road, Lalor, My Drogo, Put The Kettle On, Special Tiara, Tornado Flyer and Three Stripe Life all feature.

Goffs Group chief executive Henry Beeby said: "Buyers can expect something very special at the Goffs Arkle Sale next month. Our expansion of Part 1 to two days in 2021 took this sale to a whole new level as we can now accommodate the increasing demand from the leading National Hunt vendors choosing to send their best to Goffs.

"We offered the majority share of the select store horse market in 2022 resulting in an unforgettable week at Kildare Paddocks and we are grateful to our vendors who have supported the Arkle Sale with even more quality this year resulting in a catalogue that makes us very proud.

"To quote the great David Minton, 'the standard of horses has improved beyond belief', and we look forward to welcoming buyers and vendors to the Goffs Arkle Sale in June."

All horses offered are eligible for the €100,000 Goffs Defender Bumper at the 2024 Punchestown festival, where the winning vendor will become the owner of a Defender Hard Top.

This year's race was won by by Gigginstown House Stud’s Predators Gold, who sold from Treannahow Stables to Harold Kirk and Willie Mullins at Goffs last year. His Beaumec De Houelle half-brother is catalogued as lot 63 in this year’s Arkle Sale.

