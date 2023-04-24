'It looks like there’s ammunition to continue the theme' - buyers on the Royal Ascot two-year-old trail in Doncaster

Royal Ascot was so firmly at the front of buyers’ minds ahead of the Goffs UK Breeze-Up Sale that it was a little surprising not to see top hats and tails out on Town Moor during the two-furlong workouts on Monday morning.

A sizeable crowd of bloodstock agents, owners and trainers lined the side of the racecourse as around 190 two-year-olds went through their paces, although the identities and exact number of onlookers was hard to gauge given many of the spectators wisely stayed in their cars and out of the cold.

But, whatever the specifics, it is no wonder that so many prospective purchasers have flocked to South Yorkshire in search of a juvenile with Royal Ascot potential as the sale boasts an impressive record of success in this department. The past seven years have seen the winners of eight Royal Ascot races graduate from the Doncaster Breeze-Up Sale, a list that is dominated by, but not exclusive, to high-performing two-year-olds.

The poster boy from last year’s renewal is Bradsell, who ran out a decisive winner of the Group 2 Coventry Stakes for Archie Watson less than eight weeks after being bought by Tom Biggs of Blandford Bloodstock for a value sum of £47,000.

Mark Grant: "It would be hard to get another like Bradsell but we have a very smart Aclaim colt." Credit: Edward Whitaker

Bradsell was prepped and offered by jump jockey turned breeze-up consignor Mark Grant, who is riding the crest of a wave having also seen his two Craven Sale lots, colts by Invincible Spirit and Blue Point, fetch 180,000gns and 250,000gns respectively in Newmarket last week. Grant brings a four-strong draft to Doncaster that features colts by Aclaim (lot 139), Almanzor (143) and US Navy Flag (30) as well as a well-connected filly by Mehmas (100).

“We’ve four of them here and they looked pretty professional as they all went up nice and straight,” said Grant. “I’m not sure how they’ve done on the times yet but they looked good doing what they did, so we’re pleased with how they’ve gone.

"The ground was a bit slow early on but there was a drying wind all day, so I’d say the ground was getting better later on. Because of that the times might be quicker for those that breezed later.”

Expanding on the make and model of the Doncaster breezer, Grant said: “You’re looking for a sharp, early horse to come to this sale. We had Bradsell here last year and he was all speed, so he was the type that was always going to come here. He just looked quick.

“It would be hard to get another like Bradsell but we have a very smart Aclaim colt. He went pretty well and he’s been giving me all the right signs at home, so I’d like to think he could be a smart horse.”

Perfect Power: triple Group 1-winning sprinter is a notable graduate from the sale Credit: Edward Whitaker

Bradsell was not the sale’s only Royal Ascot winner last year, either, as Perfect Power backed up his 2021 Norfolk Stakes triumph by annexing the Group 1 Commonwealth Cup. Having landed three top-flight prizes during a productive time in training, Perfect Power is now in the middle of his debut season at Darley’s Dalham Hall Stud, where his fee is £15,000.

The Middle Park Stakes and Prix Morny winner is a fine advert for the talents that can be unearthed at this sale, not only on account of his own achievements but because he hails from the debut crop of Ardad, who shared top-lot honours at £170,000 at the 2016 renewal before retiring to Overbury Stud. Both horses were signed for by Blandford’s Richard Brown, who was among those inspecting this year’s offerings during a bright and breezy afternoon of showing.

Plenty of those looking in Doncaster had been active at last week’s Tattersalls Craven Sale, including Anthony Stroud, who signed for the joint 625,000gns sale-toppers, Richard Ryan, Najd Stud representative Saud Al Qahtani and Eoin Sullivan, who was busy shopping on behalf of Saudi Arabian interests.

With significant investment and months of hard work having already been invested in these breezers, the hours before a sale can be a nervy time for consignors. One vendor left to reflect on the precarious nature of selling breeze-up two-year-olds was Mick Murphy of Longways Stables, who spoke candidly about his fortunes out on the Doncaster track.

Mick Murphy: "I actually thought he might be quicker than the Dark Angel filly." Credit: Sarah Farnsworth

“I thought I had a nice bunch coming here and I thought I had two exceptionally fast horses,” said Murphy. “I thought my Dark Angel filly (167) and my Blue Point colt (8) would be very fast, but one delivered and one didn’t.

"The Dark Angel filly breezed very well but the Blue Point seems a bit flat. He was the work companion of my Munnings horse [topped day one of the Craven Sale when ] and I actually thought he might be quicker than the Dark Angel filly.”

Despite failing to meet Murphy’s expectations the Blue Point colt still appears to have plenty going for him as the €105,000 pinhook is the second foal of Kodyanna, who finished second in a Deauville Group 3 and third in Redcar’s Listed Two-Year-Old Trophy.

There is plenty of speed in the family as Kodyanna is a sibling to the Listed-winning sprinters Darkanna and Logo Hunter, while being a daughter of Kodiac means her Blue Point colt is bred on the same cross as impressive Newmarket scorer Blue Storm, one of four early winners by Darley’s rising star sire.

The Dark Angel filly, meanwhile, is a half-sister to the Listed-placed Power Of Light, dam of Group 2 May Hill Stakes winner and narrow Fillies’ Mile runner-up Powerful Breeze.

“I think the standard of breezing has been good and conditions seem to have dried up as the day went on,” added Murphy. “I sent the Blue Point up early but maybe I should have waited as a lot of the faster clocks came in the second half of the breeze, but it is what it is.

"Hopefully he’ll still have his fans. Everything else breezed more or less how I expected.”

The Longways draft serves as a reminder that this sale is not all about Royal Ascot-level precocity, as Murphy offers the only lot by Dubawi (169), a filly out of a young Frankel mare from the Aga Khan family of Prix de Diane and Prix Vermeille heroine Daryaba and her Group 1-winning descendants Daryakana and Dariyan.

“I’m selling her for the breeder,” said Murphy. “She’s a nice filly but will need a bit of time to develop.”

Managing director Tim Kent outlined Goffs UK’s aim when compiling the breeze-up sale catalogue, saying: “We’re looking for those smart two-year-olds like Bradsell. When we’re doing the inspections and talking to vendors, we’re always thinking, ‘Has this horse got a realistic chance of going to Royal Ascot if things go right?’

“They can’t all make it, obviously, but that’s what we’ve got in mind. We’ve had seven Royal Ascot winners in seven years and, from what we saw during the breeze and what we’re seeing in the yards, it looks like there’s some ammunition to continue the theme.

“It’s been really busy for the last couple of hours and we know there are more people coming in tomorrow, so we’re hopeful of a good trade. There are some new buyers here, which is exciting, along with our existing clients, so hopefully it’ll all come together tomorrow.”

Factfile

Where Goffs UK sales complex, Doncaster

When Selling begins on Tuesday at 10am

Last year’s stats From 158 offered, 133 lots sold (84 per cent) for turnover of £6,515,500 (up five per cent year-on-year), an average of £48,989 (up one per cent) and a median of £36,000 (up six per cent)

Notable graduates A'Ali (sold by Star Bloodstock, bought by Stroud Coleman Bloodstock for £135,000); Bradsell (sold by Mark Grant Racing, bought by Blandford Bloodstock for £47,000); Perfect Power (sold by Tally-Ho Stud, bought by Blandford Bloodstock for £110,000); Steel Bull (sold by Kilbrew Stables, bought by Michael O'Callaghan for £28,000)

