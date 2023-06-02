'It is an extremely exciting time' - Goffs UK announces introduction of select National Hunt Foal Sale in November

Goffs UK has announced the introduction of a select National Hunt Foal Sale to be held in Doncaster on November 4 and 5 this year.

Following the challenges facing National Hunt breeders at recent editions of similar sales, Goffs has been working with key industry figures to understand what they believe would be the best way to provide the strongest British marketplace for the best British-bred National Hunt foals.

A pre-Christmas date was a clear request from many breeders while the introduction of a select sale will ensure the finest foals can be showcased to potential purchasers at a time when the leading National Hunt buyers are focused on buying the best available.

Goffs UK managing director Tim Kent said: “The recent renewal of the National Hunt foal sales presented many challenges for breeders, and we can’t keep offering the same sales and expect a different result.

"It is an extremely exciting time for National Hunt breeders in the UK now, with more young stallions than ever before including Group 1 winners, Classic winners and the one-two from the Epsom Derby all available to British National Hunt mare owners. However, these stallions will only get the support they deserve if breeders can sell their stock for profit at a vibrant, viable sale in the UK.

"We are excited by this new idea, and would like to thank the TBA for their proactivity in assisting us with this new venture."

The format of the sale will be announced over the coming weeks after further discussions with the TBA and leading breeders. It will also complement the existing National Hunt foal section of the January Sale which will again take place in 2024.

