'It has quality and quantity in abundance' - catalogue released for the Tattersalls Craven Breeze-Up Sale

A high-class catalogue for the Tattersalls Craven Breeze-Up Sale is now online, with full or half-siblings to 30 Group or Listed winners among the entries bidding to follow in the footsteps of last year's Irish 2,000 Guineas hero Native Trail and 1,000 Guineas victress Cachet.

All lots entered are eligible for the £250,000 Tattersalls Royal Ascot/Group 1 Bonus, won in its first year by the aforementioned Native Trail. The scheme offers a £125,000 bonus for the first Craven Breeze-Up winner of any of the six two-year-old races at Royal Ascot and an additional £125,000 bonus to the first Craven Breeze-Up winner of any of the 15 European Group 1 races open to two-year-olds. This is in addition to the £15,000 Tattersalls Craven Breeze-Up Bonus.

Among the entrants for the auction are a Kingman half-brother to Derby and Arc hero Golden Horn (Lot 151), full-brothers to top-class sprinters The Tin Man (9) and Wooded (153), and a Ten Sovereigns half-brother to Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint winner Obviously (185). Other notables include a Territories half-sister to last year's Cheveley Park Stakes winner Lezoo (38) and a Night Of Thunder half-sister to Molecomb Stakes scorer and Middle Park Stakes third Rumble Inthe Jungle (162).

A Territories half-sister to Lezoo (pictured) will be offered at the Craven Breeze-Up Sale Credit: Edward Whitaker

There are also 23 two-year-olds out of Group or Listed-winning mares including a Medaglia d'Oro colt out of Breeders' Cup Turf Sprint heroine Belvoir Bay (106), a Kingman colt out of dual Group/Graded winner Stellar Path (63), and a Mehmas colt out of Group 3 scorer Obama Rule (2), the dam of Kilboy Estate Stakes winner and Group 1-placed Insinuendo.

Classic and/or Group 1-producing sires represented include Acclamation, Aclaim, Ardad, Cotai Glory, Dark Angel, Exceed And Excel, Farhh, Gleneagles, Invincible Spirit, Kingman, Kodiac, Lope De Vega, Mehmas, New Bay, Night Of Thunder, No Nay Never, Oasis Dream, Sea The Stars, Showcasing, Siyouni, Starspangledbanner and Wootton Bassett.

There is also strong representation from America-based stallions such as proven sires American Pharoah, Blame, More Than Ready and Munnings, while first-season sires with offerings include Advertise, Blue Point, Calyx, Inns Of Court, Invincible Army, Land Force, Magna Grecia, Masar, Soldier's Call, Ten Sovereigns and Too Darn Hot.

Con Marnane’s Bansha House Stables and Willie Browne’s Mocklershill have the joint largest consignments with eleven juveniles entered, while Tally-Ho Stud could bring forward ten. Norman Williamson’s Oak Tree Farm, which sold Native Trail, has four colts catalogued and John Bourke’s Hyde Park Stud, which sold Cachet, will offer four colts and a filly.

Norman Williamson: will be well represented at the sale Credit: Laura Green

In addition to all lots being eligible for breeze-up bonuses, a further six horses are entered in the £20,000 Tattersalls October Book 1 Bonus and in valuable sales races. There are also fourteen two-year-olds eligible for French owners’ premiums, five fillies registered for the Great British Bonus Scheme and nine lots entered in the Swedish Derby and Oaks Series.

Tattersalls chairman Edmond Mahony said: "The Tattersalls Craven Breeze-Up Sale’s market leading status has been reinforced by exceptional results on the racecourse. 2021’s champion two-year-old Native Trail won the 2022 Tattersalls Irish 2,000 Guineas to complete a Classic Craven double following Cachet’s victory in the 1,000 Guineas, whilst last year’s sale has produced twice as many Group/Listed performers as any other 2022 European breeze-up sale, a testament to the continued strong support of breeze-up consignors.

"This year’s catalogue has both quality and quantity in abundance and with the unrivalled bonuses on offer the Tattersalls Craven Breeze-Up Sale looks certain to attract a broad cross section of domestic and international buyers.”

The breeze for the sale will take place at Newmarket’s Rowley Mile on Monday, April 17 from 9am, with the sale commencing on the Tuesday and Wednesday after racing at the Craven meeting.

