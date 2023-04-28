'It has been a phenomenal support' - Great British Bonus scheme passes £10 million mark

The Great British Bonus (GBB) has passed a big landmark with the scheme now having paid out more than £10 million in bonuses.

Launched in 2020, the scheme incentivises and rewards the breeding, buying and racing of British-bred fillies by awarding bonuses of up to £20,000 per race.

It has paid out bonuses to 549 fillies and mares in 722 races both on the Flat and over jumps. 497 of these bonuses, worth more than £7.1m, were awarded to the former and 225 worth £2.9m to the latter, with 85 per cent of bonuses going to fillies by British-based stallions.

This is encouraged by the scheme’s two levels of eligibility: 100 per cent GBB fillies are by stallions based in Britain at the time of covering and can win the larger bonuses of £20,000; while 50 per cent GBB fillies are by stallions based outside Britain and can win bonuses of up to £10,000.

Pitched as an incentive scheme for the entire industry, GBB means breeders benefit by being awarded up to 20 per cent of bonuses won and by an increased demand for fillies registered on the scheme.

Operations executive Charlie Newton said: "We are thrilled to have reached this record milestone. The scheme arrived at a time when it was desperately needed. Not only were we feeling the impact of Covid-19 and Brexit, but the breeding industry had been witnessing a sustained decline in numbers and profitability. In a little under three years, we have put £10 million back in the pockets of breeders, owners, trainers, jockeys and stable staff.

"That’s an amazing achievement in itself, but we’ve also seen an increase in the demand for and the value of British-bred fillies in the sales ring. Fillies and mares now have a lucrative career path which will, in turn, see the strengthening of our broodmare bands."

Ed Harper of Whitsbury Manor Stud said: “GBB has been the most supportive innovation for British breeders since I started in the industry and has been superb for studs like Whitsbury.

Ed Harper: "For a stallion stud like ours GBB has been a phenomenal support." Credit: Laura Green

"The demand for our fillies has never been better and we are now pleased if we have a glut of filly foals. For a stallion stud like ours, GBB has been a phenomenal support; it’s a fantastic product to be able to offer our clients and lets them see real returns on their investment. In turn, this additional support for our stallions will help us to invest with confidence in the future."

The Thoroughbred Breeders' Association's deputy chairman Philip Newton added: “We couldn’t be more pleased and proud at how GBB has been performing. We knew it could be a success, but the results have surpassed expectations. The industry has really taken a hold of it and made it their own.

"We recently commissioned PwC to carry out an Economic Impact Study to discover what impact GBB was having on the industry. Overall, in the three years since GBB launched, the price of British-bred fillies has increased by 16.6 per cent – that breaks down as a 30.7 per cent uplift in the foal price, 14.8 per cent of the yearling price, and a 16.5 per cent increase for National Hunt stores.

"These are welcome advances for a breeding industry that remains under extreme economic pressure."

