'It has been a dream of ours for many years' - Yorton Farm's Arrigo to stand under new banner in Somerset

Arrigo will stand at the fledgling Bullbrook Farm Stud for 2024, having been leased the son of Shirocco by Yorton Farm Stud and James and Jean Potter.

Chloe Roddick and her husband Philip Maloney, who are based near Somerton in Somerset, will have the opportunity to place Arrigo in an area of the country synonymous with jumps racing.

Roddick and Maloney have been standing sport horse stallions and boarding mares alongside a breaking and pre-training operation. Roddick's background is in racing, while Maloney grew up with pony stallions, and the variety of their roles over a number of years has given them a wealth of experience ahead of this new venture.

Roddick said: "Standing a thoroughbred stallion has been a dream of ours for many years. To stand Arrigo, a beautiful stallion with an outstanding pedigree, makes that come true and more.

"We're based in an area of the country which is well-known for jump racing and point-to-pointing, with some leading trainers and popular racecourses.

"Bringing Arrigo to this area opens up an opportunity for West Country breeders, but we'll be delighted to talk to mare owners wherever they're based. The breeding season is up and running and we cannot wait to show Arrigo to prospective clients."

She added: "We've known David Futter and his family for many years through taking mares to be covered by Yorton stallions. I mentioned we were hoping to stand a thoroughbred sire and the idea rolled from there.

"We're enormously grateful to David, Birte, Lester and Riley, and to Mr and Mrs Potter."

Arrigo joined Yorton in 2021 having previously been at Haras du Mazet in central France.

He was bred by Gestut Schlenderhan out of the winning Last Tycoon mare Aiyana, making him a half-brother to German Derby hero and champion stallion Adlerflug, the sire of luminaries such as Torquator Tasso and Alenquer.

David Futter (left): "He is very much still part of our team and we will continue to send mares to him" Credit: SARAH FARNSWORTH

Arrigo was a smart performer himself, winning the Group 2 Oppenheim-Union-Rennen at Cologne. He was also placed at the highest level when second to Campanologist in the Gran Premio Jockey Club Italiano.

He was originally trained by Jens Hirschberger in Germany, before moving to the Qatar-based Ibrahim Al Malki, after which he mixed and matched running in Doha and Britain.

Yorton Farm’s David Futter said: "It’s very satisfying for us to have this opportunity to work with Chloe and Philip and to send Arrigo to an area of Britain which has a strong connection with jump racing, point-to-pointing and breeding.

"In the three years he has been standing at Yorton he has covered some outstanding mares, including our own and those belonging to James and Jean Potter, and he has some lovely foals on the ground. They include a half-brother to Grade 1 winner Inthepocket.

"He's very much still part of our team and we'll continue to send mares to him. After all, buyers of his stock sold in Britain include such learned judges as Stroud Coleman Bloodstock, Hugo Merienne, Monbeg Stables and Nicky Bertran de Balanda."

Arrigo will stand under the Chloe Roddick Racing banner for a fee of £2,000.

