'It features some outstanding horses' - Goffs Doncaster Breeze-Up Sale catalogue revealed

The catalogue for the Goffs Breeze-Up Sale at Doncaster is now online and will take place between April 23 and 24, with the breeze on the Wednesday and the auction the next day.

The sale has amassed an outstanding Royal Ascot record, with nine winners in the last eight years, including Bradsell in last year's King's Stand Stakes, following on from his Coventry victory the following season, in addition to Perfect Power, a winner of the Commonwealth Cup and Norfolk Stakes.

Recent leading graduates of the sale include 2023 Rockfel Stakes winner Carla's Way, as well as black-type winners Beautiful Diamond, also placed in the Queen Mary, Graceful Thunder and Tiger Belle.

Night Of Thunder: stallion has a half-sister to Lucky Vega selling at the Doncaster Breeze-Up Sale Credit: Patrick McCann

The catalogue feature 235 lots, 64 of which are nominated for the Swedish Derby and Oaks Series, six for the Goffs Two Million Series and two for Harry’s Half Million. A further ten are eligible for French premiums and for the lucrative GBB scheme.

The highlights of this year's auction include Grove Stud's Siyouni colt out of a half-sister to Group 1 winner Regal Parade (lot 4); Mark Grant Racing's Kingman filly out of Group scorer Queen Of Bermuda (15); Greenhills Farm's Night Of Thunder half-sister to Phoenix Stakes victor Lucky Vega (16); Tally-Ho Stud's Mehmas half-brother to Group 3 winner and Group 2-placed Marshman (75); plus Longways Stables' Lope De Vega colt out of a Pivotal sister to Halfway To Heaven, the dam of champions Magical and Rhododendron.

Others include the Ballybush Stables-consigned Kodiac half-brother to Group 3 winner Beauty Inspire (121) and Mocklershill's Wootton Bassett filly out of a Galileo sister to Superlative Stakes winner and Classic-placed Gustav Klimt from the family of Invincible Spirit and Kodiac (148).

Marshman: his Mehmas half-brother features Credit: John Grossick (racingpost.com/photos)

Goffs UK managing director Tim Kent said: “It is a proud boast that the Doncaster Breeze-Up has been on an upward trajectory for some time now and last year it really made a statement by achieving the highest level of trade in its history.

"Following that, and Bradsell claiming our ninth Royal Ascot win in the last eight years, we received over 1,000 nominations for places, the most we have ever received, and the resulting catalogue features some outstanding horses.

"The attraction of a winner at Royal Ascot is a huge driver for many when it comes to racehorse ownership and this sale’s success there has grown its international following to a new level, so we will be working hard over the coming weeks to ensure we attract another large and diverse buying bench."

Read more

'He's been a fairytale' - The Craftymaster going great guns for connections and his own sire