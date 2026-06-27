Irish National Stud students reach graduation

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The event was led by respected industry commentator Leo Powell, while Irish National Stud CEO Cathal Beale addressed attendees and congratulated the graduates on reaching this significant milestone. He emphasised the importance of education and professional development in maintaining Ireland’s position as a world leader in bloodstock and wished the students every success in their future careers.

Katie Willis and Xavier Pegum represented the class in reflecting on the experiences, friendships, and opportunities gained during their time at the Irish National Stud.

Particular recognition was granted to a number of graduates. Jackson Gwynne achieved the continuous assessment award, Harvey Williams the best portfolio of assignments, Niamh Carr the veterinary exam award and Ophelie Stroumza the equine business award.

The Jonathan Fitzpatrick Business internship was awarded to Jack Sherwin, who will commence his internship with the Irish National Stud in August, while the Goffs internship was awarded to Katie Willis.

The ceremony also featured the presentation of the Irish Field “Blue Hen” Award, which Caithlin Kenneally received for her winning article, which will be published in the Irish Field. The award included a commemorative trophy and a €250 prize presented by Powell.

Meanwhile, Joe Moore was awarded the Gold Medal for high achievement, while Stroumza received the Silver Medal.

Anne Channon, education manager at the Irish National Stud, said: "This year’s graduates have embraced every aspect of the programme with enthusiasm and determination. Their commitment to learning and their passion for the thoroughbred industry have been evident throughout the course, and we look forward to following their future successes."

Class of 2026

Martin Bozo (France), Niamh Carr (Ireland), Dylan Cassidy (Ireland), Libby Coster (New Zealand), Maxime de Chambord (France), Catherine Donworth (Ireland), Jackson Gwynne (Australia), Hannah Kelley (Australia), Caithlin Kenneally (Ireland), Senan MacRedmond (Ireland), Millie Malbon (UK), Abhinav Mitra (India), Chance McKeever (USA), Joe Moore (New Zealand), Xavier Pegum (Australia), Mackenzie Porter (Australia), Bobby Ryan (Ireland), Tom Rokuroda (Japan), Joey Ryan (Ireland), Mark Schrenger (USA), Jack Sherwin (UK), Zania Slabber (New Zealand), Ophelie Stroumza (France), Harvey Williams (UK) and Katie Willis (N.Ireland)

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