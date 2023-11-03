Irish National Stud announces 2024 Thoroughbred Breeding Management course class

The Irish National Stud has announced the students for the 2024 Thoroughbred Breeding Management course.

The course was once again heavily oversubscribed with applications received from all over the world. The class of 2024 comprised of students from ten countries including Ireland, the United Kingdom, Germany, South Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Brazil, Uruguay, and the USA.

Anne Channon, education manager, said: "The standard of applications this year was very impressive and after an extensive selection process we chose 28 candidates who I'm confident will use this opportunity wisely to develop their knowledge and further their careers in the thoroughbred industry."

The students who will commence their training at the County Kildare stud in January are:

Luke Bleahen (Ireland), Kayla Bracken (USA), Brady Betlamini (Canada), Gwen Browne (Ireland), Mikey Cooke (Ireland), Cillian Cosgrave (Ireland), Luis Ettedgui (Uruguay), Wyatt Goodin (USA), Amber Gray (Australia), Jamie Griffin (New Zealand), Grace Hamilton (USA),Orla Hassett (Ireland), Ian Hyland (Ireland), Caitlin Jourdan (South Africa), Paul Kehoe (Ireland), Luke Kevin (Ireland), Shane Loughnane (Ireland), Cathal Mariga (Ireland), Henrique Marquez (Brazil), Eliza McCalmont (UK), Darcy McGrath (Australia), Tadhg McGuinness (Ireland), Mark Moloney (Ireland), Kate Molony (Ireland), Tara Murphy (Ireland), Lola Queck (Germany), Brooke Ward (Australia) and Alice Wilkinson (New Zealand).

