Irish National Stud and EM Normandie business school team up to offer certified course in equine industry management

The Irish National Stud has paired up with the EM Normandie business school in France to offer a certified course in equine industry management.

Targeted at professionals who wish to acquire or hone their general management skills, the Equine Management Executive Certificate would be attained over eight months, mostly online, but with two weeks spent in Kildare and Normandy with visits to businesses and farms.

The €8,000 course will have a maximum of 15 to 20 students, who will be coached by academic and equine industry experts. A range of management courses on leadership, entrepreneurship, economic performance, financial management, marketing and sales, and innovation will be conducted in English and take place online on Fridays and Saturdays from April to October.

“This new professional and international training offer is an obvious choice for EM Normandie, a world-renowned business school based in both Normandy and Ireland," said Elian Pilvin, group chief executive and dean of EM Normandie.

"Our aim is to develop programmes that reflect the excellence and specific characteristics of our region – Normandy is renowned for its equine industry – and to support students and professionals throughout their careers."

Cathal Beale, chief executive of the Irish National Stud, added: "For more than 50 years the Irish National Stud has been offering world-class equine education programmes, and we're delighted to be collaborating with EM Normandie on the Equine Management Executive Certificate programme, combining our know-how and enhancing the skills of future participants in our courses."

Potential candidates must be proficient in English. Further information can be found here.

