Irish EBF announces new Birdcatcher Series featuring €20,000 bonus

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The Irish European Breeders’ Fund (Irish EBF) has announced the launch of the Irish EBF Birdcatcher Series, a new autumn nursery programme designed to boost opportunities for two-year-olds with more than €150,000 in prize-money.

The highlight is a €20,000 bonus linked directly to the traditional Birdcatcher Premier Nursery at Naas racecourse in October.

The new series features three nurseries, each offering €33,500 in prize-money, beginning at the Curragh on August 16. The next race takes place at Navan on September 5 and the series concludes at Cork on September 29.

Joe Foley, Irish EBF chairman, said: “The launch of the Irish EBF Birdcatcher Series is a strong demonstration of our ongoing commitment to supporting two-year-old racing in Ireland. The intent with the €20,000 bonus is to focus connections on these valuable nursery races and ultimately target the €50,000 Birdcatcher at Naas in October. We look forward to seeing who might be in line for the bonus in year one.”

Jonathan Mullin, director of racing at Horse Racing Ireland, added: "We're delighted to work alongside the Irish EBF on the new Birdcatcher Series. Nursery handicaps are a vital part of the programme for two-year-olds, and this initiative offers increased prize-money across four great racecourses, which aligns with Horse Racing Ireland’s prize-money strategy. The €20,000 bonus will add great excitement and intrigue for the owners and trainers who target the famous Birdcatcher at Naas."

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