Ireland’s thoroughbred sector to stage international trade show and conference in January 2027

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The Irish Thoroughbred Breeders Association has announced plans for a new two-day showcase event, Expo 27 – The Next 100, due to take place at Goffs at the start of next year.

Staged on January 7 and 8, the event will combining a trade exhibition with a series of talks and presentations on issues facing the industry and will be open to members of the public as well as industry stakeholders, employers, employees, enterprises and organisations.

A trade village of up to 100 stands will form the backbone of the event, giving companies and organisations across Irish racing and bloodstock a chance to showcase what they do and pick up new business. Running alongside that will be a programme of talks and panel discussions.

Among the topics likely to feature are the sector’s ongoing struggles with training and staffing, the outlook for breeders, the pressures facing racing’s business model and how the sport might bring in fresh investment and new racegoers.

The ITBA celebrated its centenary this January and chairman Cathal Beale said: “There's no better time to be asking the hard questions about where this industry goes from here, and looking towards the next 100 years. I’d encourage everyone with an interest or involvement in the thoroughbred sector to back Expo 27. Contact the ITBA office, get your stand booked or ask about the other ways in which you can be involved.”

The Irish Field is media partner for the event and editor Mark Costello said: “In many ways the racing and bloodstock industry looks to be thriving and yet so many of the participants will tell you it is getting harder and harder to survive financially. Expo 27 will be a place where people involved in all aspects of the industry can step back from the treadmill of race meetings and bloodstock sales to talk about what needs to happen to allow the sector, and those who work in it, to flourish.”

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