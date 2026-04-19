World-class effort from Lovcen as Kohei Matsuyama completes Japanese Guineas double

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World Premiere is now a Classic-winning sire from his first crop as favourite Lovcen made most of the running in Sunday’s Satsuki Sho, the Japanese 2,000 Guineas at Nakayama.

Lovcen was sent off favourite and made a good start under Kohei Matsuyama. Although headed by Realize Sirius at the top of the home straight, he fought back gamely and put his head out in front again, finishing three quarters of a length clear of that rival in 1m 56.50s, a course record time.

The Haruki Sugiyama-trained colt is out of the placed Giant's Causeway mare Songwriting and was making it a third win from four starts for owner Forest Racing including last year's Grade 1 Hopeful Stakes over the same distance and course.

Matsuyama, who won last week’s Oka Sho, the 1,000 Guineas equivalent, on Star Anise and is just the seventh jockey to complete the double in the same year, said: "I'm glad he was able to win. The current turf at Nakayama favours front-runners, so I wanted to get to the front or near.

“Of course, having experience at Nakayama last year was also a big factor. He handled the start well, even in front of the loud cheers from the stands. In the final stretch, he fought back again, showing a tenacious and strong performance. He has excellent finishing speed and the stamina to win by leading from the front in a record time like today.”

Bred by Northern Farm, Lovcen is one of just 20 starters and five winners sired by World Premiere. The Yushun Stallion Station resident, who stands for a private fee, is a son of Deep Impact who won the Kikuka Sho (Japanese St Leger) and the Tenno Sho (Spring) during a fine career.

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