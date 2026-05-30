Racing Post logo
Search iconStar iconFree Bets
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
13:15 ChesterHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
Digital Newspaper
Horse Tracker
My Bookmakers
Profile icon
Log in
Profile icon
Racing Post logo
Star iconFree Bets
Horse iconnext race off
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
13:15 ChesterHorse icon
FREE BETS
Check out all our Offers on our Free Bets pages
Offer
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
International

Wootton Bassett snares first southern hemisphere-bred Group 1 winner as Providence shines Down Under

Wootton Bassett's elegant head
Wootton Bassett sired his first southern hemisphere-bred Group 1 winnerCredit: Coolmore
Google

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Coolmore’s star-crossed stallion Wootton Bassett sired his first southern hemisphere Group 1 winner when the Chris Waller-trained Providence delivered a brilliant display to win Saturday’s Queensland Derby in Australia. 

Owned by the powerful consortium of China Horse Club, Newgate, Sir Owen Glenn’s Go Bloodstock and Trilogy, the three-year-old colt came into the race off the back of a third-placed finish in Group 3 company and he added a first stakes win to his record when pulling a length clear of stablemate Monopolistic, who is raced by the same ownership group. 

Bred by Jonathan Munz's GSA Bloodstock, Providence is from Wootton Bassett’s first southern hemisphere-bred crop and was a A$650,000 buy for his owners from the Bhima Thoroughbreds draft at the 2024 Inglis Easter yearling sale. 

He is the first stakes winner out of the Group 2-placed Fastnet Rock mare Southbank, who also made the podium in the Group 1 Thousand Guineas. 

Providence heads up Wootton Bassett’s five southern hemisphere-bred stakes winners and these also include Group 2 scorer West Of Swindon. His two crops of runners in the south has yielded 62 winners. 

All told, Providence becomes the stallion’s 20th elite-level winner, while his global stakes count now stands at 86. 

The colt became the first Group 1 bred on the Wootton Bassett-Fastnet Rock cross, a nick which has produced three stakes winners. 

Wootton Bassett died while on shuttle duty in the Hunter Valley last September after suffering from choke, a serious equine condition where the esophagus gets blocked by food, which led to rapidly deteriorating acute pneumonia.

Read more:

'They're hard to get these ones' - Dreamasar continuing Livia’s dream broodmare record 

'Fast, classy fillies like her are hard to come by' - Wathnan swoop for talented Godspeed 

Goffs Book 2 sale-topper provides Rathbarry Stud's globetrotter State Of Rest with first winner 

Global bloodstock editor

Published on inInternational

Last updated

iconCopy
Google

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

more inInternational
more inBetting offers
more inInternational
more inBetting offers