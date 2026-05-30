Wootton Bassett snares first southern hemisphere-bred Group 1 winner as Providence shines Down Under

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Coolmore’s star-crossed stallion Wootton Bassett sired his first southern hemisphere Group 1 winner when the Chris Waller-trained Providence delivered a brilliant display to win Saturday’s Queensland Derby in Australia.

Owned by the powerful consortium of China Horse Club, Newgate, Sir Owen Glenn’s Go Bloodstock and Trilogy, the three-year-old colt came into the race off the back of a third-placed finish in Group 3 company and he added a first stakes win to his record when pulling a length clear of stablemate Monopolistic, who is raced by the same ownership group.

Bred by Jonathan Munz's GSA Bloodstock, Providence is from Wootton Bassett’s first southern hemisphere-bred crop and was a A$650,000 buy for his owners from the Bhima Thoroughbreds draft at the 2024 Inglis Easter yearling sale.

He is the first stakes winner out of the Group 2-placed Fastnet Rock mare Southbank, who also made the podium in the Group 1 Thousand Guineas.

Providence heads up Wootton Bassett’s five southern hemisphere-bred stakes winners and these also include Group 2 scorer West Of Swindon. His two crops of runners in the south has yielded 62 winners.

All told, Providence becomes the stallion’s 20th elite-level winner, while his global stakes count now stands at 86.

The colt became the first Group 1 bred on the Wootton Bassett-Fastnet Rock cross, a nick which has produced three stakes winners.

Wootton Bassett died while on shuttle duty in the Hunter Valley last September after suffering from choke, a serious equine condition where the esophagus gets blocked by food, which led to rapidly deteriorating acute pneumonia.

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