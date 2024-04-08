Winx's only foal sold for record A$10 million as champion mare's part-owner Debbie Kepitis stuns sale

Winx's part-owner Debbie Kepitis stunned the bloodstock world on Monday when she paid a record A$10 million (£5.2m/€6m) for the champion mare's Pierro filly at the Inglis Easter Yearling Sale in Sydney.

In an electric few minutes at Riverside Stables in Sydney, the bidding advanced quickly from an opening of A$2m for the only foal of the 25-time Group 1 winner, with several local and international players understood to be involved.

But Kepitis, who raced Winx and bred the filly with fellow part-owner Peter Tighe, landed the final punch at A$10m. She outbid a remote bidder at A$9m who was understood to be US-based thoroughbred identity John Stewart. Kepitis confirmed Chris Waller would train the filly.

It is the highest price ever paid for a yearling at public auction in Australia, eclipsing the previous record of A$5m which was paid for the ill-fated half-brother to Black Caviar.

Consigned by Coolmore as lot 391 of the select two-day event and sired by its high-flying stallion Pierro, the bay filly born on October 7, 2022, had been the subject of a publicity frenzy.

Stewart, the high-rolling new figure on the American scene with his Kentucky-based Resolute Racing, had pledged he would do "whatever it takes" to acquire her.

Winx, the daughter of Street Cry who won 33 races in a row and a record 25 Group 1s, was herself bought as a yearling for A$230,000 at Magic Millions for her partnership including Kepitis, Tighe and Richard Treweek.

She has had a stop-start breeding career, having lost her first foal by I Am Invincible and failing to produce an offspring by Snitzel. She last visited Snitzel again and is reported to be in foal once more.

The tag of most expensive yearling ever sold at auction in Australia, as well as in the southern hemisphere, before the arrival of the Winx filly in the ring had belonged to another member of the country’s equine royalty.

Back in 2013, also at Inglis, a Redoute’s Choice half-brother to the incredible sprinting mare Black Caviar as well as Group 1 winner-turned-sire All Too Hard, made A$5m to BC3 Thoroughbreds. He sadly died only a few months later.

The world all-time yearling auction high was set in the bullish times of 1985, with $13.1m spent on Seattle Dancer, a half-brother to Seattle Slew, bought by a consortium including Robert Sangster, John Magnier and Stavros Niarchos, at the Kentucky July Selected Yearling Sale.

