Well-related sorts and winners among Osarus National Hunt Sale catalogue on Sunday

Osarus's National Hunt sale on Sunday will take place after racing at Craon racecourse and includes a number of winners and well-related recruits.

Beginning at approximately 7.30pm local time, the new sale is headlined by a number of winners. They include lot 2 in La Pelemoise, a daughter of Magneticjim who has won on the Flat this year and is out of a mare who struck at Auteuil, Enghien and Clairefontaine.

Another is Menil Vicomte (3), a two-year-old by Roman Candle from the family of Grade 3 Prix Robert de Clermont Tonnerre winner and Grade 1 Grand Steeple-Chase de Paris third Urga.

Other notable lots include Kay Dela Barriere (4), a three-year-old by Barastraight who will make her debut in a bumper at Craon on Sunday; Rose De La Jarrie (5), a three-year-old who made an impressive winning debut on the Flat last month; Magnani (10), a two-year-old by Ultra and a half-sister to a winner; plus Nec Plus Ultra (11), another two-year-old by Ultra and from the family of the dual Classic-placed The Summit and King's Stand Stakes winner Chineur.

Online bidding is available for the sale and the catalogue can be found here.

