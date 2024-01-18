Well-related colt the first reported foal for Arc hero Torquator Tasso

The first foal by 2021 Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe winner Torquator Tasso has arrived, a colt out of the Maxios mare Soleila.

Bred by Franziska Jacobs out of the half-sister to Deutsches Derby second Schwarzer Peter, the colt is the first reported foal for Gestut Auenquelle's three-time Group 1 winner.

Torquator Tasso was bred by Paul Vandeberg and sold to Auenquelle for €24,000 from Gestut Erftmuhle at the BBAG October Yearling Sale in 2018. Sent into training with Marcel Weiss, he won on his second run at three and was just denied by In Swoop in the Deutsches Derby on his following start.

That autumn the son of Adlerflug was third to Barney Roy in the Grosser Preis von Baden before claiming a maiden top-flight success in the Grosser Preis von Berlin, before a neck second to Sunny Queen in the Grosser Preis von Bayern.

Torquator Tasso: Arc hero pictured at Gestut Auenquelle Credit: Frank Sorge

The following year he won a German Group 2 by more than four lengths and then claimed second to subsequent fellow Arc winner Alpinista in the Grosser Preis von Berlin. A second Group 1 duly followed in the Grosser Preis von Baden before his crowning glory in the Arc. There, sent off the insulting odds of 72-1, he defeated top-level performers Tarnawa, Hurricane Lane and Adayar as he won Europe's most valuable and prestigious race by three-quarters of a length under Rene Piechulek.

Torquator Tasso won the Group 2 Grosser Hansa-Preis and finished second to Pyledriver in the King George in his final year. His last two starts saw him place second in the Grosser Preis von Baden and then a valiant third in attempting to defend his Arc crown behind Alpinista.

The now seven-year-old was retired to Auenquelle for an opening fee of €20,000, a price he retains for 2024.

Out of the Toylsome mare Tijuana – a half-sister to Group 2 winner Tusked Wings, the dam of last year's stakes-winning Prix de Diane third Tasmania – he hails from the formidable family of Urban Sea, Galileo and Sea The Stars.

Read more

‘We were determined to get him’ - Bay Bridge and Mesnil among new star attractions on French Stallion Trail