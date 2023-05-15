'We hope to lure some big names' - German racing officials keen British and Irish return for endangered Group 1

British and Irish connections are being urged to take note of a significant change to the race entry conditions for the Grosser Dallmayr-Preis Bayerisches Zuchtrennen at Munich - and its precarious Group 1 status.

Entries for the contest on July 30 were due to close last Tuesday but the deadline has been pushed back by fully five weeks in a bid to strengthen competition.

There have been 11 British- or Irish-trained winners of Germany’s only Group 1 race over a mile and a quarter since it was upgraded to top-level status in 1990, including three from 11 runners between 2017 and 2020 - namely Benbatl, Danceteria and Barney Roy - but there have been no such raiders for the past two years.

The decision to delay entry to the €155,000 contest for three-year-olds and up came after track officials consulted with Deutscher Galopp and the owners’ association.

That followed communication from the European Pattern Committee that the race was at risk of being downgraded for 2024 - one of 13 Pattern or Listed events in Germany under such threat. The highest handicap rating during the year of the first four home will be one important measure by which its fate will be determined, although as a Group 1, the race would be subject to majority vote by the EPC, not automatic downgrade.



Sammarco was the winner in 2022, following Skalleti in 2021, and officials are hoping for as strong a turnout as possible this summer, including foreign-trained runners.

Sascha Multerer, general manager of Munich racecourse, said: “We had been thinking hard about how we can get the highest Group status for the Dallmayr-Preis, which has been held since 1866 and is Munich's flagship.

“A significant increase in prize-money is not conceivable for the Munich Racing Club, so we have dealt with the general conditions of the race. In addition to trying to inspire the best German horses to run in the race, a shorter entry deadline could help.

"These short-entry phases are common elsewhere in European racing, and are also repeatedly requested for Germany by the European Pattern Committee.

Sascha Multerer: 'Shorter entry deadline could help' Credit: Bavarian Owners' Association

“We will go this route in Munich and hope to be able to lure some big names to the race by making intensive contact with trainers in France, Britain and Ireland."

He added: "I think for British and Irish trainers, an important point is that transport allowances are negotiable. For that, trainers have to get in contact with the management of Munich racetrack or Deutscher Galopp."

The latter organisation's managing director Daniel Kruger said: "The Dallmayr-Preis is not only a highlight in Munich's annual racing calendar but also, as the country’s only Group 1 race over a mile and a quarter, an important part of the annual programme of German horseracing.

“Due to the later entry deadline of June 13, all trainers now have significantly more time to judge their three-year-olds, as well as more flexibility in the management of their campaign. We’re hoping for a significantly better field this year by delaying the entry deadline. And therefore, at the end of the season, ratings that are adequate for a Group 1 race.”

The other British- or Irish-trained winners of the storied contest, one of seven top-level races in Germany in 2023, since it attained Group 1 status are Market Booster (1993), Timarida (1996), Greek Dance (2000), Kutub (2001), Kaieteur (2002), Linngari (2008), Pressing (2009) and Lady Jane Digby (2010).

