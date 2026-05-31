'We have a lot to look forward to' - Lovcen sets up Triple Crown bid with brave Japanese Derby victory

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Lovcen looks set to bid for the Japanese Triple Crown after a gritty victory in the second leg, the Tokyo Yunshun (Japanese Derby), at Tokyo on Sunday.

The World Premiere colt was unbeaten as a juvenile, his second win from two starts coming in the Grade 1 Hopeful Stakes at Nakayama in December. He finished third on his return to action in Tokyo's Grade 3 Kyodo News Hai in February, but went on to land Classic laurels in the Satsuki Sho (Japanese 2,000 Guineas) last month.

Ridden by Kohei Matsuyama, the Haruki Sugiyama-trained Lovcen was sent off favourite to land his second Classic victory and won by a head from Kizuna colt Peintre Naif, with Kitasan Black's Basse Terre a further three-quarters of a length back in third.

Lovcen was bred by Northern Farm out of the Giant's Causeway mare Songwriting, a daughter of multiple Canadian Graded scorer Embur's Song.

A delighted Matsuyama said: "I still can’t believe I’m a Derby-winning jockey. It was surreal coming back to the stands and being greeted by the enormous crowd, I couldn’t hold back the tears. I did feel the pressure, as odds-on favourite and the hope of notching two-thirds of the Triple Crown, but I believed in the colt and he gave his best and showed his true strength today.

"We weren’t able to sit in the most ideal position due to the wide draw but, just like the Hopeful Stakes, Lovcen showed an incredible turn of foot which proves his strength and versatility. He still has potential and we have a lot to look forward to."

Sugiyama added: "I'm so happy to have our first Derby victory, it's a rare feat. I'm so grateful that they [Forest Racing, owners] entrusted such a talented horse to our stable."

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