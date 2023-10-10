Top-class Onesto recruited to Haras d'Etreham ranks for the 2024 season

Onesto, a top-class son of Frankel, will stand at Haras d'Etreham for his debut covering season in 2024.

Bred by Diamond Creek Farm, the four-year-old had sold to Mike Akers from Glenvale Stud for 185,000gns at Tattersalls Book 1. He then made a sizeable increase when selling to Hubert Guy from Wavertree Stables for $535,000 at Ocala's Spring Sale as a two-year-old.

A winner on his debut at two for Fabrice Chappet, Onesto opened his Group account the following spring in the Prix Greffulhe, before finishing a fine fifth to Vadeni when drawn very wide in the Prix du Jockey Club. He then defeated subsequent Group 1 winner Simca Mille and subsequent dual St Leger hero Eldar Eldarov in the Grand Prix de Paris.

Another excellent effort came in the Irish Champion Stakes last autumn, when finishing a half-length second to Luxembourg, with the likes of Vadeni and Mishriff in behind.

This year Onesto was a fine fourth to Inspiral in the Prix Jacques le Marois over an inadequate mile, as well as a fast-finishing third to Ace Impact in the Arc this month.

The chestnut has a top-notch pedigree as he is out of the unraced Sea The Stars mare Onshore, a close relation to Group winner Jet Away. The duo are in turn out of Kalima, a sister to Juddmonte's brilliant blue hen Hasili, the producer of five individual Group 1 winners as well as champion sire Dansili.

A fee for 2024 will be announced at a later date.

