Tokyo: Admire Mars' Embroidery claims third Grade 1 as Christophe Lemaire lands 100th top-level victory

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Admire Mars' top-class filly Embroidery registered a third top-level triumph on Sunday when running out a strong winner of the Victoria Mile at Tokyo.

Trained by Kazutomo Mori, Embroidery settled midfield under Christophe Lemaire, before quickening up coming into the home straight. She caught the front-running Erika Express over a half of a furlong out, before drawing clear to score by a length and a quarter over Kamunyak . Queen's Walk was a further length and a half back in third of the 18 runners.

Bred by Northern Farm out of the winning Kurofune mare Rottenmeier, Embroidery was securing a seventh win from 11 starts. Those victories include top-level wins in the Oka Sho (Japanese 1,000 Guineas) and Shuka Sho last year.

Lemaire, who was riding a landmark 100th Grade 1 winner, said: "She had a great start and got into a good position right behind Cervinia. As we went up the uphill stretch in the straight, I felt very confident and thought we could win. I didn't really sense the horses behind us and she stayed focused until the finish. Today she ran like a Grade 1 horse.

"She has speed, great stamina and a very powerful running style. She has a strong back and a strong mentality, although she was well-behaved before the race and prepared herself in the starting gate. She's a very good horse."

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