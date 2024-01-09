'To walk away from something like that is just incredible' - American agent John Moynihan among Queensland plane crash survivors

American thoroughbred industry participants with Magic Millions-purchased horses in training in Sydney miraculously survived a plane crash in Far North Queensland on Monday.

US agent John Moynihan and vodka drink entrepreneurs Richard and Tammy Rigney, their 14-year-old daughter Madison and their American trainer Phil Bauer and his wife were reportedly among the ten people on board the flight which came down near Lizard Island, Australia's northernmost island beach resort, 240 kilometres north east of Cairns.

Madison Rigney is believed to have suffered an arm injury while another passenger reportedly had a minor head injury.

Moynihan’s wife Helena was also on the plane. It is believed that the entire group were on their way back to the US on Tuesday.

Prior to the accident, it was unclear whether the group would attend this year’s Magic Millions sale.

The auction house’s managing director Barry Bowditch was made aware of the identities of those involved in the tragedy on Tuesday morning.

“They’re great friends of Magic Millions, both Richard and Tammy Rigney and John and Helena Moynihan,” said Bowditch.

“I spoke to John this morning and all is in order, they’re all in good health and reasonable spirits. They were incredibly lucky to be able to walk away from a catastrophe, really.”

The Australian Transport Safety Bureau reported that the small aircraft crashed on Lizard Island on Monday morning after experiencing engine troubles almost immediately after take-off.

Two rescue helicopters were deployed to the scuba diving and holiday destination to help the ten people on board the plane, which included the pilot.

“I think the pilot has clearly done an incredible job,” Queensland Ambulance Services' spokesperson Brina Keating told local media.

“To walk away from something like that is just incredible.”

The Rigneys spent A$3.2 million (£1.68m/€1.96m) on two I Am Invincible fillies at last year’s Gold Coast sale after spending time at Lizard Island in early 2023. One of those fillies, Invincible Madison, ran second in a Canterbury barrier trial on Tuesday.

Subscribe to make sure you never miss updates from Australia, New Zealand and beyond and to have ANZ Bloodstock delivered to your inbox every day