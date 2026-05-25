Title Role another German star for Too Darn Hot with appropriate Coolmore success

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Title Role lived up to his name as the central character of Monday’s Group 2 Coolmore City Of Troy German 2,000 Guineas in Cologne to provide his sire Too Darn Hot with a second Classic success in the country.

Appropriately enough, Simon and Ed Crisford’s colt was representing the powerful ownership behind the race sponsorship as he belongs to the triumvirate of the Smith, Magnier and Tabor families.

Darnation, a member of Too Darn Hot’s first crop, won the German 1,000 Guineas in Dusseldorf two years ago, while the sire has produced another major European Classic winner in the Irish 1,000 Guineas scorer Fallen Angel. Among Too Darn Hot’s six Group 1 winners is Saeed Bin Suroor’s Tornado Alert, who was crowned Germany’s champion three-year-old last season after his success in the Grosser Dallmayr-Preis.

Title Role, a 21st Group winner for the Darley sire, had also taken the Listed Jumeirah 2,000 Guineas in the UAE in February. He was bred by the Oppenheimer family’s Hascombe and Valiant Stud and was knocked down to Blandford Bloodstock for 90,000gns at Book 2 of the Tattersalls October Yearling Sale.

Offered by Anna Calder’s Leamore Horses at last year’s Craven Breeze-Up Sale, he was picked up by agent Jamie McCalmont for 500,000gns.

Title Role’s dam Valiant Girl, by Lemon Drop Kid, spent the first half of her career in Britain before a spell in America, where she won the Grade 3 My Charmer Handicap over nine furlongs.

It is a family which has thrived under the Hascombe and Valiant flag as Valiant Girl is a sister of Bronze Cannon, the Hardwicke Stakes winner, and a half-sister to King Edward VII Stakes victor Across The Stars. Other relations in this line include the Gold Cup winner Courage Mon Ami and Danielle, who took the Group 3 Bronte Cup at York on Saturday in the black and white Oppenheimer silks.

The mare’s ninth and final foal is a two-year-old filly by Danielle’s sire, Cracksman, who is called Lupin’s Girl.

A busy afternoon in Germany also saw an an across-the-card Listed double for Zarak as Alpenveilchen and Stingray came out on top at Hanover and Cologne respectively.

Alpenveilchen, a Gestut Hachtsee homebred out of an Authorized mare from the family of US Grade 1 scorer Amoram, was building on a Group 3 third in the Grosser Preis der Hannoverschen.

Stingray, who has already been a fine campaigner for his owner-breeder Gunther Schmidt, was on the mark in the Merkur Spielbanken Cup. He is out of the unraced Campanologist mare Santa Luz, a half-sister to black-type scorers Saphir, Sarandia and Saint Pellerin.

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