‘This sire line adapts exceptionally well to our conditions’ - Group 1 star Delacroix to shuttle to Australia

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Delacroix is to have a busy first campaign as a Coolmore sire with the news he will be shuttling to Australia later this year. His fee has already been announced at A$38,500 (£20,000/€23,000).

The beautifully-bred son of Dubawi and champion American mare Tepin is currently in his debut season on Coolmore’s Irish roster, standing at a fee of €40,000.

There are hopes the Eclipse and Irish Champion Stakes winner will be able to maintain the incredible impact of his sire. Other sons of Dubawi have been making a significant impact at stud in Australia with Too Darn Hot and Ghaiyyath currently the leading second and third-crop sires in the country.

“We are thrilled to offer Delacroix to Australasian breeders," said Coolmore Australia’s sales and nominations manager Colm Santry.

"He is an outstanding individual with all the attributes we look for in a stallion: quality, athleticism and a world-class pedigree that is free of Danehill and Green Desert blood. Dubawi is one of the most influential sires in the world and, importantly, his sons are already proving a major success in Australia. In addition, he is a son of the great Tepin, a six-time Group 1 winner, including at Royal Ascot, and dual American champion female turf horse.

“What we’ve seen with stallions like Night Of Thunder, Ghaiyyath and Too Darn Hot is that this sire line adapts exceptionally well to our conditions, producing versatile horses with speed, class and the ability to train on. Delacroix fits that mould perfectly as a high-class Group-winning two-year-old who trained on to win multiple Group 1’s as a three-year-old against older horses in the Eclipse Stakes and Irish Champion Stakes. He’s a very exciting addition to our roster.”

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