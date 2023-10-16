Taylor Made Stallions' 2024 roster revealed as Not This Time receives fee increase

Not This Time heads the 2024 roster at Taylor Made Stallions, standing for an increased fee of $150,000 for 2024.

The sire of last year's champion three-year-old colt Epicenter and the runaway leading third-crop sire, Not This Time is currently in eighth on the general sire list this year with more than $10.4 million in progeny earnings.

Not This Time's 12 black-type winners and 21 stakes horses this year are led by multiple Grade 1 winner Up To The Mark ($1,747,650), and Grade 1 winner Sibelius, the impressive winner of the $2m Dubai Golden Shaheen.

A leading contender for the Breeders’ Cup Turf, Up To The Mark saw off Charlie Appleby's raider Master Of The Seas in the $1m Turf Mile at Keeneland this month, a third consecutive Grade 1 win for the four-year-old. Owned by Repole Stable and St Elias Stable, Up To The Mark also won the Manhattan Stakes at Belmont Park and the Turf Classic at Churchill Downs.

Not This Time’s additional Graded winners this year include Next, winner of the Brooklyn and Greenwood Cup Stakes and a winner of five of his last six outings; Arzak, winner of the Woodford Stakes; Gigante, winner of the Secretariat Stakes; and Troy Stakes winner Cogburn.

Not This Time’s yearlings have yielded prices such as $1,350,000, $1,050,000, $900,000 and $725,000. His two-year-olds this year have sold for up to $500,000.

Knicks Go: Longines Best Racehorse of 2021 has a fee of $15,000 for next year Credit: Edward Whitaker

Knicks Go, Horse of the Year and champion older male in 2021 and Longines Best Racehorse of 2021, had his first foals this year. A winner of the $6m Breeders’ Cup Classic at Del Mar and a Grade 1 winner at two, four and five, Knicks Go amassed earnings of more than $9.2m.

He is also one of just six horses to win two different Breeders’ Cup races, while he won the Breeders’ Futurity at Keeneland at two and finished second in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile. Knicks Go's fee for 2024 is $15,000.

Idol, winner of the 2021 Santa Anita Handicap, stood his first season at Taylor Made this year and remains at $10,000. A brother to champion filly Nest, he is by Curlin and out of the stakes-winning A.P. Indy mare Marion Ravenwood.

His Santa Anita Handicap success saw him defeat a field that included Grade 1 winners Maxfield and Express Train, as well as Graded winners Independence Hall and Tizamagician.

Juddmonte homebred Tacitus also remains at $10,000. The son of Tapit out of champion Close Hatches won or placed in ten Graded races, including five Grade 1s and two Classics.

Instagrand, a son of Into Mischief and a $1.2m Fasig-Tipton Gulfstream Sale graduate, will have his first two-year-olds in 2024. His first yearlings have sold for up to $350,000, while his first-crop weanlings in 2022 sold for up to $300,000.

The Grade 2 winner and Santa Anita Derby third remains at $7,500 alongside Grade 1 scorer Instilled Regard, who has his first yearlings sell in 2024.

Rowayton, a dual Grade 1-placed juvenile and son of Into Mischief, also remains at $7,500. Out of a half-sister to dual Canadian champion Miss Mischief, he will have his first runners next year.

