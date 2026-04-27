Tattersalls Ireland to sponsor Norwegian 2,000 Guineas

Click here to add us to your Google preferred sources or find out more here

Tattersalls Ireland has announced a new sponsorship of the Norwegian 2,000 Guineas, which is to be held at Ovrevoll in Oslo on July 2.

This initiative builds on the long-standing support of Tattersalls, which has sponsored the 1,000 Guineas at the same meeting for many years. In 2026, the races will be titled the Tattersalls 1,000 Guineas and the Tattersalls Ireland 2,000 Guineas.

War Socks, last year’s Norsk Derby winner, is a Tattersalls Ireland September Sale graduate who was bought by Edgar Byrne for €115,000 and continued to fly the flag for the country with some decent runs in Dubai this winter

Simon Kerins CEO of Tattersalls Ireland, said: “We are delighted to extend our support to the Norwegian Guineas meeting and to further develop our relationships with owners, trainers and breeders. We look forward to visiting Oslo in July and before that, welcoming our Norwegian clients to the breeze-up Sale at the end of May.”

Marianne Elk of Norsk Gallop added: “We have had a long-standing partnership with Tattersalls for more than 20 years. We are delighted to welcome Tattersalls Ireland on board for the first time this year. We look forward to making this a truly memorable day and hope it will inspire Norwegian clients to travel to auctions to buy new horses.”

Read next:

'It's important to demonstrate how accessible the sales are' - Tattersalls' Sammy Stringer in the Q&A hot seat

Early lots to watch ahead of the Tattersalls Guineas Breeze-Up and Horses in Training Sale