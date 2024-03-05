Tattersalls appoints Gaurav Rampal as Indian representative

Gaurav Rampal, a familiar figure around the international bloodstock world, has been appointed by Tattersalls as its representative in India.

A leading bloodstock agent, his work covers all aspects of consultancy work and he also acts as an auctioneer and shipping agent.

Rampal, who has an MBA in marketing and finance, received his early European bloodstock education from Anthony Stroud, Ted Voute and James Underwood. His client base in India includes Cyrus Poonawalla, Shyam Ruia, Khushroo Dhunjibhoy, Shapoor Mistry, Dashmesh Stud, Kunigal Stud and Usha Stud.

Tattersalls chairman Edmond Mahony said: "Gaurav is a great addition to the Tattersalls team of overseas representatives and his appointment demonstrates the importance we place on promoting Tattersalls and particularly the December Mares Sale throughout India.

"Well-known and hugely respected in the Indian racing and bloodstock industry, Gaurav brings a wealth of experience to the role and his knowledge and extensive contacts in India will be invaluable as we look to promote all Tattersalls sales to as wide an international audience as possible."

Rampal added: "Tattersalls and the December Mares Sale have played hugely important roles in the development of the Indian thoroughbred, and the victories of recent Indian Derby and Oaks winners Enabler and Jendayi, both out of mares purchased at the December Mares Sale, bear testament to that.

"Tattersalls is widely regarded as the European market-leader with a reputation for outstanding customer service and I am thrilled to be joining the team and looking forward to encouraging even more Indian buyers to visit Tattersalls."

Read next:

From Almaty to Arabia - Kabirkhan representing Kazakhstan with distinction on racing's world stage