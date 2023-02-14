Sunday switch for Keeneland's April Selected Sale

Keeneland will hold its 2023 April Selected Horses of Racing Age Sale on Sunday, April 30. The auction was held on the closing day of its Spring Meet last year and will return to that position on the calendar in 2024 as his year’s move to Sunday is a on-off to avoid a clash with the Ocala Breeders’ Sales Company’s Spring Sale.

“The April Selected Sale feeds off the energy and excitement of the Spring Meet and gives horsemen a terrific opportunity to cash in on or buy quality individuals, especially those who run well at Keeneland, as they transition to summer racing,” Keeneland vice president of sales Tony Lacy said.

“While we feel closing day remains the ideal position for the April Sale, the shift to Sunday this year still allows us to properly showcase these horses before attention moves to Louisville and Kentucky Derby Week. We look forward to resuming the sale’s Spring Meet closing-day schedule in 2024 and beyond.”

Alumni of the last year's sale include 2023 John B. Connally Turf Cup winner Scarlet Fusion and last year's Grade 2 Nearctic winner Cazadero. Action will begin at 4 pm ET.

