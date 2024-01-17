'Simply a superstar' - South African champion Charles Dickens retired to stud

South African champion Charles Dickens has been retired from the track and will stand at Drakenstein Stud for the 2024 breeding season.

The chestnut, a homebred by Gaynor Rupert's operation, will be residing at the same farm in the Western Cape as his veteran father, Trippi.

Charles Dickens finishes his career with ten wins from 13 starts and titles of champion three-year-old colt and champion miler. His three Grade 1 titles came in the Cape Guineas, the Gold Challenge and earlier this month with a dazzling victory in the L’Ormarins King’s Plate. He is a full-brother to Cape Derby runner-up Charles and stakes winner Somerset Maugham.

A press release from Drakenstein pointed to the problems with horses travelling within and outside of South Africa, which had made an international campaign for Charles Dickens extremely difficult to plan.

Gaynor Rupert said: "Retiring Charles Dickens was a very hard decision to make. I would have loved to have seen him race until the end of the season, he would undoubtedly have won a few more big races, but he has nothing left to prove.

"It is in the interest of the horse and of the shareholders that after much consultation, we decided to retire him and give him plenty of time off before the start of the breeding season.

"He was blessed with speed, an incredible turn of foot, sheer brilliance, intelligence and remarkable cadence. I’m sure he will pass these traits on to his future progeny and we can’t wait to see them."

Trainer Candice-Bass Robinson had prepared the horse through three seasons.

"Charles Dickens, the best horse I have ever trained without a shadow of a doubt, it’s been a wonderful journey and an honour to train an absolute gentlemen with such sheer brilliance," she said. "He never had one issue in his career, extremely sound and never left an oat. Fondly known as 'Goosebumps'."

Jockey Aldo Domeyer added: "I have felt some great horses do some great things in my career but it all fades to a pale comparison when you add Charles Dickens to the equation. I’ve never ridden a horse who could do it as effortlessly, yet with that much potency at the same time. He’s simply a superstar. It’s been an honour."

