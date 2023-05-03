'She'd be the jewel in the crown for any breeder' - dam of King's Stand favourite to be sold this month

A rare opportunity will arise at this month’s Magic Millions National Broodmare Sale with one of the world’s best young broodmares joining a star studded catalogue.

Piping Hot, dam of superstar filly Coolangatta - favourite for next month’s King’s Stand Stakes at Royal Ascot with British and Irish bookmakers at a best-priced 9-2 - is sure to attract the attention of leading international buyers, as well as domestic.

A daughter of champion sire More Than Ready, out of an Oaks winner by Danehill, Piping Hot is the half-sister to a juvenile Group 1 Blue Diamond Stakes winner Reaan.

Piping Hot heads to the sale in foal to reigning champion sire I Am Invincible on a very early service date, and also as the dam of the Royal Ascot-bound Coolangatta, winner of the Group 1 Black Caviar Lightning Stakes this year.

She will be presented at the Gold Coast by the Milburn Creek team, acting as agent for John Warren’s Highclere Stud Australia.

"She’s a rare commodity and we know it’s very hard to find mares like this,” said Warren. "She’s only a nine-year-old and already an exceptional broodmare - not many mares produce animals of this calibre."

Warren found Piping Hot as a yearling and quickly decided he had to secure her.

“Jake [Warren, son] and I came over to Australia for the sales and we really fell for this filly as she was a magnificent physical,” he said. “We love coming to Australia, so we thought it would be fun to have a few mares and decided to buy her as she had the type of pedigree that we could take back to Europe if we decided to do so.

"We sent her to Gai [Waterhouse], who told us that she was a stakes filly from very early on. After only her fourth start and having won her last two races, she was heading into a Group race when she sadly got injured and had to retire.”

Warren added: "It was obvious that we had to step up and mate her to the likes of Snitzel and Written Tycoo. Her weanling full-sister to Coolangatta is regarded by everyone that has seen her as a truly exceptional type – so there is a lot to look forward to.”

John Warren: 'She’s a rare commodity' Credit: Laura Green

Piping Hot’s first foal Snitzonfire is a multiple Sydney winner, while superstar filly Coolangatta was just her second foal. Her two-year-old by Dundeel is showing great promise in Victoria.

A winner of the A$2 million (£1.06m/€1.21m) Magic Millions 2YO Classic as well as two other Group races as a juvenile, Coolangatta has returned at three to upstage many of the world’s best sprinters in two Group 1s in which she defeated the likes of I Wish I Win and Nature Strip. Next up is a tilt at Royal Ascot.

"[Trainers] Ciaron Maher and David Eustace have been talking about it for some time,” said Warren. “Bookmakers don’t often get it wrong and looking at the ante-post market for the race it shows the esteem in which she is held. It’s very exciting!"

Magic Millions managing director Barry Bowditch said: "It’s an absolute honour to be entrusted with the sale of Piping Hot on behalf of Highclere Stud Australia. Piping Hot, in my opinion, would be by far the highest credentialed broodmare to be offered at auction in Australia in a very long time.

"She has it all - a daughter of More Than Ready, the dam of superstar filly Coolangatta, in foal to our leading sire and sales ring record breaker I Am Invincible, and physically all you would look for in a broodmare - what a package.

"She would be the jewel in the crown for any breeder - whether they breed to race, or breed to sell at the top end of the yearling market, Piping Hot is as a rare international commodity - she has all of her best years ahead of her and has already achieved so much.”

Piping Hot will be offered as Lot 676 on day one of the sale, Tuesday, May 23.

