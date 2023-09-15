Search on for the next Paddington as glittering Arqana October Yearling Sale catalogue is unveiled

Buyers will be hoping to find the next Paddington at Arqana's October Sale, an event which catalogue contains a number of full and half-siblings to top-class performers.

The event takes place from Tuesday, October 17 to Saturday, October 21, with 731 yearlings set to go under the hammer. The first session will begin from 11am local time (lots 1-228), followed by 2pm on the Wednesday (229-347), Thursday (348-537) and Friday (538-638). The final session (639-731) will begin at 11am.

Notables among the catalogue include Ecurie des Monceaux's Siyouni brother to Arc and Prix du Jockey Club hero Sottsass (59); Haras de la Perelle's Sea The Moon half-sister to this year's Grosser Preis von Berlin winner Simca Mille (63); La Motteraye Consignment's Frankel half-brother to dual American Grade 1 winner A Raving Beauty (95); and Haras de Castillon's Mehmas half-brother to stakes winner and Poule d’Essai des Poulains seconx Texas (65).

A Siyouni brother to Arc and Prix du Jockey Club hero Sottsass will sell at Arqana's October Yearling Sale Credit: Colin J Kenny Photography

Other leading sires represented in the catalogue are Adlerflug, American Pharoah, Australia, Camelot, Churchill, Cracksman, Dark Angel, Galiway, Intello, Invincible Spirit, Kingman, Le Havre, Lope De Vega, New Bay, Night Of Thunder, No Nay Never, Oasis Dream, Sea The Stars, Showcasing, Starspangledbanner, Wootton Bassett and Zarak.

Young sires with yearlings include Blue Point, City Light, Earthlight, Ghaiyyath, Golden Horde, Hello Youmzain, Kameko, Magna Grecia, Persian King, Pinatubo, Romanised, Sottsass, Too Darn Hot, Waldgeist and Wooded.

All the yearlings offered at the October Sale are eligible for the four races in the Arqana Series for two-year-olds in 2024.

Take a look at the catalogue here.

Read more

'I don’t see why another thoroughbred or ex-racehorse with the correct training couldn’t do the job'