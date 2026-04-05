Runhappy and Gun Runner colts enter Kentucky Derby calculations with Grade 1 weekend wins

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Two more colts emerged as players for the Kentucky Derby on Saturday with the impressive success of Gun Runner colt Further Ado in the Toyota Blue Grass Stakes at Keeneland a little more obvious on paper than that of Runhappy’s So Happy in the Santa Anita Derby.

So Happy’s sire was a champion sprinter whose only previous Grade 1 winner as a sire was Nutella Fella in the 7f Hopeful Stakes. Runhappy was sold to continue his career in South Korea last year but this colt, bought by his trainer Mark Glatt for $150,000 at last year’s OBS March Sale, looks set to represent him on the biggest occasion in American racing.

So Happy was pulling away in the closing stages under Mike Smith to score by two and three-quarter lengths and reverse form from last month’s San Felipe Stakes with Bob Baffert’s favourite Potente.

A first win in the Grade 1 for Glatt was a poignant occasion as his wife Dana died less than two months ago and he thanked the owning partnership of Robert Norman’s Norman Stables and the Maron family’s Saints Or Sinners.

“It’s pretty hard to describe,” Glatt said. “We have had an overwhelming amount of support that’s helped us get through this very tough time. [Dena] got that horse there today. I’m just so thankful to the owners for giving me an opportunity.

“They are not really owners, they have become lifelong friends. Since Dena’s passing, they have called me every night, they have flown out here. They have just been tremendous, along with a lot of other people.”

So Happy had a Grade 2 success over 7f in the San Vicente Stakes and Smith added: “He kept on going today. I thought he would be better today plus we had a better post position. Today he really felt fit and ready to race. I can’t say enough of what a great and wonderful man Mark Glatt.

“His family and the owners are wonderful people. The Kentucky Derby is America’s race. Anyone in the world would want to be in that race. There’s more there in the tank for sure. I’m looking forward to going to Kentucky again.”

As one of the country’s prestige sires, Gun Runner is no stranger to the Grade 1 circle. Third in the 2016 Derby, the Three Chimneys titan awaits his first success in the Classic and Further Ado could be one to achieve it.

Spendthrift Farm’s representative, a $550,000 OBS Spring purchase, seems to love Keeneland. He broke his maiden at the track by 20 lengths last October and took the Blue Grass by 11 as he joined the likes of Commandment and Fulleffort in trainer Brad Cox’s Derby squad.

Irad Ortiz’s mount, who won the Grade 2 Jockey Club Stakes at Churchill Downs in late December, was improving from his comeback second in the Tampa Bay Derby.

The whole team was on hand to witness a colt who is likely to become a stallion on the farm some time. Spendthrift’s Eric Gustavson said: “What a huge blessing for our family and our team, a lot of whom were here.

“The first thing we wish is that the Derby was here at Keeneland, because obviously Further Ado’s got a fondness for this place. So we’re thankful for that, and we’re just excited that he did it and he did it the way he did it. All things being equal and God willing, we’ll go to Churchill in a month and see what happens.

“Obviously you’re taking all the best of the best a month from now, going up against them, but we’re among them now, and maybe we belong, it seems, where maybe there was a question mark there. But right now we just want to celebrate this one. This is pretty sweet.”

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