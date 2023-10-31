Promising German sire Iquitos on the move to Gestut Rottgen

Iquitos, who has made a remarkable start as a stallion from minuscule numbers, will stand at Gestut Rottgen from the 2024 covering season at a fee of €6,000.

The multiple Group 1 winner and German Horse of the Year has stood at both Gestut Ammerland and Gestut Gradiz.

Iquitos is a son of the much-missed Adlerflug and from only five foals in his first crop of three-year-olds he is responsible for Mr Hollywood, a Group 3 winner and runner-up in the Germany Derby and Grosser Preis von Baden as well as Listed winner and Group-placed filly Drawn To Race.

An eight-time winner who appeared in the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe and the Japan Cup, he will stand for the partnership of Ammerland, Gradiz and Mulligan Stable.

"We are thrilled to be able to offer a tough, consistent and high class racehorse who has made such a good start as a stallion," said Gestut Rottgen's manager Frank Dorff.

"Adlerflug proved to be one of the best middle distance sires in the world and we look forward to giving Iquitos every chance to follow his sire's path and establish himself as a top sire in Germany and Europe."

