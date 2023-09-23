'One horse got to listen to my to-do list' - inside the world of Keeneland's only female ringman

As the auctioneer commands the room at Keeneland’s September Yearling Sale and interested bidders vie for their attention, there’s one individual for whom avoiding any interest at all will be a decent job done.

Rather than in Europe, where the vendor’s staff usually lead the lot around, in Kentucky the responsibility falls upon one of the green-blazered 'ringmen'.

At a venerable sales company which prides itself upon continuity, this is a coveted role of almost imperceptible skill. They will make each yearling stand correctly, perhaps with only the odd turn to a new position, without the viewer really noticing them.