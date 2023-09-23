Racing Post logo
'One horse got to listen to my to-do list' - inside the world of Keeneland's only female ringman

Ashley Hobgood explains the art of her specialist role

Ashley Hobgood has been on duty at Keeneland for the last three years
As the auctioneer commands the room at Keeneland’s September Yearling Sale and interested bidders vie for their attention, there’s one individual for whom avoiding any interest at all will be a decent job done.

Rather than in Europe, where the vendor’s staff usually lead the lot around, in Kentucky the responsibility falls upon one of the green-blazered 'ringmen'.

At a venerable sales company which prides itself upon continuity, this is a coveted role of almost imperceptible skill. They will make each yearling stand correctly, perhaps with only the odd turn to a new position, without the viewer really noticing them.

Tom PeacockBloodstock features writer
Published on 23 September 2023Last updated 17:06, 23 September 2023
