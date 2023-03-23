Old combination of Attfield and Fipke seeking another upset in Dubai
Tom Peacock meets the famous Canadian trainer and owner of Shirl's Speight
With their easy familiarity, Roger Attfield and Charles Fipke might be mistaken for a couple of old friends off for a spot of fishing or golf rather than a hot pursuit of Saturday’s Dubai Turf.
There is at least a century’s worth of racing experience between the pair with Attfield, the 83-year-old trainer who has spent more of his life on the other side of the Atlantic to his native England, even responsible for having a runner in this same race when it was known as the Dubai Duty Free, at the very first World Cup meeting back in 1996.
The Hall of Fame member is a fine foil for Canadian owner-breeder Fipke and together they have built virtually every aspect of Shirl’s Speight’s pedigree. Although the six-year-old is likely to be discounted in the betting against smart representatives from across the globe, his running-on second behind Modern Games in last November’s Breeders’ Cup Mile suggests he would be dangerous to overlook.
