North American sales companies and leading stallion farms expand commitment to Thoroughbred Aftercare Alliance

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America’s three biggest sales companies and a group of leading stallion farms have announced a significant expansion of their financial commitment to the Thoroughbred Aftercare Alliance (TAA). The unified initiative is designed to strengthen long-term support for accredited aftercare programs while encouraging broader participation across the industry.

Keeneland, Fasig-Tipton and the Ocala Breeders’ Sales Company will double their contribution to the TAA, allocating 0.1 per cent of each sale’s gross proceeds. Participation in the programme will also become mandatory for both buyers and consignors at every sale, with each contributing 0.1 per cent of their respective transactions.

Based on 2025 sales figures and assuming comparable performance, the enhanced commitment from the sales companies is expected to generate more than $4.4 million annually.

“Aftercare is a shared responsibility across every segment of our industry,” Keeneland president and CEO Shannon Arvin said. “By taking this step together, we are demonstrating what is possible when organisations align around a common purpose. We hope this action encourages others throughout the industry to evaluate how they can further strengthen their investment in the lifelong welfare of the thoroughbred.”

Boyd Browning, president and CEO of Fasig-Tipton, added: “We talk often about doing what’s right for the horse. Doubling the portion of sale proceeds dedicated to aftercare was simply the right step. This is not the finish line for our industry; it is meaningful progress.”

The stallion farms have committed to a new funding model in support of the TAA. Under this structure, stallions covering more than 50 mares annually will contribute an amount equal to 50 per cent of their advertised stud fee, while those covering 50 or fewer mares will contribute 25 per cent. All contributions are calculated on a per-stallion basis and would be projected to return $2.2 million annually.

Participation in the programme will be mandatory for buyers and sellers Credit: Fasig-Tipton Photo

The participating stallion farms issued a following joint statement which said: “Anyone who makes a living from the thoroughbred, who touches the horse or whose livelihood is impacted by the horse shares the responsibility for its well-being. This commitment reflects our belief that doing what’s right for the horse isn’t optional, it’s essential. This is where we start and we invite others to stand with us.”

The TAA is to establish an allocation task force, along with a series of subcommittees representing diverse sectors of the industry.

Its chair, Walt Robertson, said: “This next phase of our strategic plan is centred on strengthening both accountability and impact. Combined with the recent commitments from The Jockey Club and the Breeders’ Cup, these efforts are projected to approach $10 million annually for aftercare programmes, providing a meaningful and sustained level of support.

“Through the allocation task force and pillar-aligned subcommittees, we are creating a more transparent, collaborative framework to guide funding decisions and address unmet needs across the landscape. These resources will enable us to ensure funds are deployed thoughtfully, responsibly and where they can have the greatest impact.”

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