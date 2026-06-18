New Zealand's ten-time champion sire Savabeel dies aged 24

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Savabeel, a ten-time champion sire in New Zealand, has died at Waikato Stud at the age of 24.

The son of the breeding-shaping sire Zabeel fractured a shoulder in a freak accident in his paddock at the Chittick family’s farm, which had been his home since he retired to stud in 2005 following a $10 million deal that was brokered after his Cox Plate win as a three-year-old.

Bred in Australia by Glenlogan Park and Graeme Rogerson, who masterminded his dual Group 1-winning career, Savabeel's achievements on the racecourse have ultimately paled in comparison to those he achieved at stud.

The stallion has left an indelible mark on the New Zealand industry. His 159 stakes winners are headed by 36 Group 1 winners including brilliant mares Probabeel, Atishu and Orchestral.

Savabeel is also the sire of Group 1-winning pair Mo’unga and Cool Aza Beel, who both stand at Newhaven Park in New South Wales, while Noverre, another of his other top-level winning sons, has stood alongside him at Waikato since 2022.

His legacy will also live on through his daughters who have produced 46 stakes winners, spearheaded by nine elite-level scorers, including dual Group 1 winner Autumn Boy and Ice Bath, winner of the Empire Rose Stakes in Melbourne.

The rising 25-year-old covered 88 mares last season and was expected to remain active in a reduced capacity. He was set to serve a select book of mares at a private fee in 2026.

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