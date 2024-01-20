Mishriff's owner Prince Faisal acquires share in Breeders' Cup Classic winner White Abarrio

A share in Horse of the Year finalist and Breeders' Cup Classic hero White Abarrio has been acquired by Prince Faisal Bin Khaled Bin Abdul Aziz Al Saud ahead of an expected start in the $20 million Saudi Cup on February 24.

The Daily Racing Form's Mike Welsch first reported the news.

White Abarrio, a five-year-old son of Race Day, has made all but one of his 15 starts running for C2 Racing Stable and La Milagrosa Stable. He was purchased privately by the partners in the autumn of 2021 following his impressive debut romp at Gulfstream Park

"We have sold a percentage of White Abarrio to Prince Faisal and are looking forward to a nice long partnership with him both internationally, in Saudi, and in the US,” C2 Racing owner and racing manager Mark Cornett told the Daily Racing Form.

“We still own the majority interest in the horse, over 50 per cent. He will run in Prince Faisal’s colours, represent him over there [in the Saudi Cup], and if the horse comes out of the race the right way, we’re probably going to look to run in the Dubai World Cup."

Prince Faisal is no stranger to the Saudi Cup, having captured the race in 2021 with Mishriff

White Abarrio, trained by Rick Dutrow Jr, has been training at Santa Anita since his Classic victory.

