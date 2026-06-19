Medaglia d’Oro colt tops final session as OBS curtain comes down on record-breaking sale

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A record-breaking edition of the OBS June Two-Year-Olds in Training and Horses of Racing Age Sale in Florida came to a close on Thursday and the final session was topped a colt by Medaglia d’Oro, who sold to Donato Lanni on behalf of Zedan Racing for $650,000.

At the end of the final session, 561 horses had changed hands for $28,551,500, including private sales. The average reached a record $50,894, and the median of $25,000 equalled the record mark set at last year's sale. A total of 146 horses failed to meet their reserve, resulting in an RNA rate of 21 per cent.

The results are not directly comparable because of the shift from a two-day sale to a three-day sale this year. In 2025, 507 horses sold for a total of $25,473,000, including private sales. The average price was $50,243.

"I think it's been a banner year for us with the records that we've set through all three sales and ending up on a high note with the June sale," said Tod Wojciechowski, director of sales at OBS.

"Very excited and very happy with the results on the year. I still think there were a lot of horses that got sold, period, and we sold a lot of horses at a lot of different price levels. I know sometimes you always want to see more at different levels, but there was plenty of trade of horses."

The sale topper was bred by Jason Hall, Herschel Martindale, Joe Wheeler, and David Branch and was the second highest priced horse at this year’s OBS June exercise, behind only a filly by Triple Crown winner Justify who became the highest priced horse to ever sell at an OBS June auction when she went for $1.4 million to Speedway Stables.

He is out of the winning Desert Party mare Scarlet Emerald, making Bulmaro a half-brother to the multiple stakes-placed Naughty Lottie.

The colt will head to trainer Bob Baffert, where he will be among a talented stable that includes Zedan, a colt by Flightline who brought a record $10.5 million at the OBS Spring Two-Year-Olds in Training Sale.

Related news:

‘You can’t walk away from a filly as phenomenal as her’ - daughter of Justify sets $1.4 million OBS record

'He breathes a different air to other horses' - colt by unbeaten champion Flightline smashes Ocala sale record at an eye-watering $10.5 million