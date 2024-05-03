Racing Post logo
International

Making Dreams bought by Katsumi Yoshida for €750,000 through Arqana

Making Dreams: Prix Penelope winner will be sold online at Arqana next week
Making Dreams: Prix Penelope winner has made a bright start to the season

Karl Burke's Oaks entrant Making Dreams was bought by Katsumi Yoshida for €750,000 in an online pop-up sale organised by Arqana on Friday.

The Make Believe filly has provided an enormous return to the Nick Bradley Racing syndicate, which bought her along with Burke for 33,000gns from Manor Farm at the 2022 Tattersalls Somerville Yearling Sale.

She has won four of her 11 starts to date and had never looked better than in her seasonal reappearance in the Group 3 Prix Penelope at Saint-Cloud last month, coming six lengths clear. Making Dreams also has an entry in the Prix Saint-Alary later this month.

Yoshida, one of the giants of the Japanese bloodstock industry, has kept his recent in-training purchases such as Flotus, Incarville and Coeursamba with their existing handlers, although The Platinum Queen was switched from Richard Fahey to Roger Varian in a winter transfer.

The other lot on offer on Friday was Eric Dell'Ova's Purebred Arabian filly Lambada Du Croate, who was knocked down to Saubouas Bloodstock Agency for €120,000.

Read next:

Familiar feeling for Elliott as trainer leads Goffs Punchestown Sale with €870,000 splurge  

Racing Post Bloodstock Staff

Published on 3 May 2024inInternational

Last updated 17:42, 3 May 2024

