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Major South African owner purchases historic Klawervlei Stud
Leading South African farm Klawervlei Stud has been bought by businessman and major racehorse owner Laurence Wernars. Transfer of ownership will be accompanied by a full dispersal of around 160 horses including Klawervlei’s existing stallions, mares and weanlings, to be held on the farm on August 10.
Klawervlei has been South Africa’s champion breeder on six occasions and has been developed by the Koster family for the last 45 years. John Koster, who is retiring, will remain involved during the transition of the operation at Bonnievale in the Western Cape.
Over the years it stood outstanding sire Captain Al and bred Vercingetorix, the current titan of the stallion ranks. It has been standing four stallions of late headed by Twice Over, Juddmonte and Sir Henry Cecil’s multiple Group 1 winner, as well as high-class domestic performers Captain Of All, Kommetdieding and William Longsword.
Wernars said in a statement: “We are purchasing a beautifully equipped farm with its assets and equipment, not the existing bloodstock. The improvements made to Klawervlei over the years – the dams, paddocks and infrastructure – required enormous investment and simply could not be replicated today.
“We currently have 54 mares spread around the country and most of them will be relocated to Klawervlei. We hold stallion shares in many of the leading Cape-based sires, so our mares will be kept busy.
“Aside from that, Klawervlei will remain a luxury boarding facility and the broodmares owned by outside clients will be staying on. The farm is spacious and can easily accommodate 120 mares.”
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