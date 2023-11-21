Kitasan Black on the rise as he heads the 2024 fees for Japanese giant Shadai

Kitasan Black is set to be promoted to the position of Japan's most expensive sire as he topped the list of the extensive roster at Shadai Stallion Station with a fee of ¥20,000,000 (£108,000/€124,000) for the 2024 season.

The multiple top-level winner and dual Japanese champion racehorse has seen his fee leap exponentially several times already and was fixed at ¥10,000,000 this year. It coincides with the arrival of Equinox, the most exciting talent in world racing, from his first crop. The son of Deep Impact's brother, Black Tide, has seven stakes winners in total, including this year's Japanese 2,000 Guineas winner Sol Oriens.

Japan Cup winner Suave Richard, who has been making a striking impression with his first two-year-olds, takes an almighty hike from ¥2,000,000 to ¥15,000,000, making him the second priciest on the roster, tied with Triple Crown hero Contrail (hiked from ¥12,000,000 for what will be his third season at stud) and Epiphaneia, who has been eased from ¥18,000,000.

The established Kizuna remains at ¥12,000,000 for another year, the same figure as veteran Daiwa Major.

Well-known European names Harbinger and Poetic Flare have been listed at a private fee for 2024.

