Jantar Mantar makes a statement with clear-cut victory in the NHK Mile Cup

Japan's 2023 champion two-year-old colt Jantar Mantar overcame favourite Ascoli Piceno to secure Grade 1 honours in the NHK Mile Cup at Tokyo on Sunday.

Sent off the second favourite behind last year's Hanshin Juvenile Fillies winner, the colt initially raced in fifth place before asserting his authority with two furlongs left to run. He came home two and a half lengths to the good, with the Christophe Lemaire-ridden Ascoli Piceno holding off Logi Leon to claim second.

A son of Darley Japan's Palace Malice, Jantar Mantar is out of American Grade 3 winner India Mantuana and a homebred of Shadai Farm.

The colt was making it a fourth victory from six starts and a second top-level victory, following on from December's Asahi Hai Futurity Stakes score. He was also a half-length third in the Satsuki Sho (Japanese 2,000 Guineas) in the middle of last month.

Jantar Mantar after his second Grade 1 success Credit: Masakazu Takahashi

Winning rider Yuga Kawada said: "He did really well and I had great confidence in him running over a mile. I thought if he ran to his best, he wouldn't be beaten, but it's only two weeks since the Satsuki Sho and my biggest concern was how tired he was.

"I rode trying to get him into a good rhythm and he ran so well I didn't think he would be beaten. Even in the Satsuki Sho, which wasn't the ideal distance for him, he tried hard and ran well, but I now hope he can reach the level where he is the best miler in Japan."

Lemaire said of Ascoli Piceno: "She ran a really good race and got a good position, it got tight at the end but she ran well again. 1600 meters is her best, and a little longer is also fine."

