Jackie's Warrior filly bought by Fitriani Hay for record $2.3 million at OBS

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A filly by Jackie's Warrior became the highest-priced filly to ever sell at the Ocala Breeders' Sales Spring 2-Year-Olds in Training Sale on Wednesday after bloodstock agent Dermot Farrington, who is working on behalf prominent owner Fitriani Hay, went to $2.3 million for the bay youngster.

The filly, consigned as Hip 570 by Hartley/DeRenzo Thoroughbreds, rewrote the record books, second-highest-priced juvenile to sell at the April auction, behind only Conquistador, who sold for $2.45 million at the 2017 edition of the sale.

"It means a lot," said Dean DeRenzo of Hartley/DeRenzo Thoroughbreds. "This is home, and we sold the first $1 million horse ever sold here at OBS. It feels good, we are part of OBS, we're shareholders here, and it feels good to do it all at home, that's for sure.

"We thought she was the best filly in the sale, and we thought we had the best colt in the sale. We were pretty confident about it because those kinds of horses don't come around very often. They stand out like a sore thumb. We were confident she would do really well."

The filly was among six to work a furlong in the co-fastest time during the breeze. Her blazing performance is backed by a strong pedigree. She is out of the Indian Charlie Grade 3 winner Brazen Persuasion , who is half sister to graded-placed stakes winner Thankful and stakes winner Behold de Buy. The third dam is Grade 3 winner and stakes producer Godmother.

Alex Cole, racing manager for Hay, said they could find no faults in the daughter of Jackie's Warrior.

"We wouldn't have spent that kind of money if there was any flaw," Cole said.

Freshman sire Jackie's Warrior, a five-time Grade 1 winner and 2021 Eclipse champion male sprinter, stands at Spendthrift Farm, for a fee of $25,000.

Cole said that the filly will head to Keeneland to join the barn of trainer Wesley Ward.

At the end of the second session, 148 horses had changed hands for gross receipts of $25,522,000. The average of $172,446 and the $77,500 median showed increases of 14.9 per cent and 29.2 per cent respectively, compared to last year's corresponding session. The gross was down from last year's $27,462,500, when 183 horses changed hands.

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