'It’s a tough blow . . . but these are the hard realities of the game' - injury forces Kingbarns' retirement to Spendthrift Farm

Leading older horse Kingsbarns, who had earned a berth into the Breeders’ Cup after an impressive victory in the $1 million Grade 1 Stephen Foster Stakes at Churchill Downs, has exited a recent workout with an injury and has been retired from racing.

The four-year-old son of Uncle Mo will ship from Saratoga to Spendthrift Farm in Lexington, where he will begin his stud career in 2025.

Ned Toffey, Spendthrift general manager, said: “We got to see Kingsbarns’ most recent breeze, and it was terrific. Unfortunately, he did not come out of that work 100 per cent. Veterinarians examined him and discovered a strained ligament in his left front leg.

“This will cause him to miss the races we had planned for this year, so we have made the decision to retire him to stud, as he was likely going to do so after the Breeders’ Cup anyway.

“It’s a tough blow because we were very excited about Kingsbarns’ chances in races like the Breeders’ Cup Classic. He was coming off a lifetime-best performance in the Stephen Foster. I can count on one hand the number of horses that have run that fast this year. But these are the hard realities of the game, and we are extremely grateful that the horse will be fine. We will get him home to the farm and ready for the breeding season.

Trained by Todd Pletcher, Kingsbarns captured the Stephen Foster by a decisive two and a half lengths in his last start on June 29, ascending to the top of the older horse division.

Prior to his breakthrough victory there, Kingsbarns won the Grade 3 Ben Ali Stakes at Keeneland and was a narrow runner-up in the Grade 3 Pimlico Special Stakes. He also won a 7f allowance race at Gulfstream Park in his seasonal debut, giving the talented bay colt three wins from four starts this year.

As a three-year-old, Kingsbarns began his career three-for-three, including a debut victory at Gulfstream. He won an allowance race at Tampa Bay Downs by seven and three-quarter lengths on his second start before scoring a gate-to-wire victory in the $1m Grade 2 Louisiana Derby at Fair Grounds on just his third start, defeating Disarm by three and a half lengths and becoming the first horse in 18 years to win the Louisiana Derby in three or fewer starts.

Kingsbarns retires with earnings of $1,559,060, ranking him behind only Nyquist and Golden Pal among sons of Uncle Mo at stud. As a two-year-old, Kingsbarns was purchased by Spendthrift for $800,000 at the Fasig-Tipton Gulfstream Sale after breezing a quarter mile in 20.3 seconds, which marked the fastest time by a colt at the sale.

He is out of the Grade 3-placed Tapit mare Lady Tapit, a half-sister to Grade 1 winner Gozzip Girl.

“Kingsbarns had tons of talent and a terrific disposition,” said Pletcher. “The timing of this is especially unfortunate. He was a pleasure to train and will definitely be missed around the barn.”

His introductory stud fee will also be determined and announced at a later date.

