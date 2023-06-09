International cast assembled for Tattersalls' inaugural sponsorship of the Italian Oaks

A final field of 14 have been declared for Sunday’s running of the Group 2 Oaks d’Italia Tattersalls at Milan’s San Siro racecourse.

First run in 1910, the historic Classic will offer a prize fund of €388,000. Tattersalls will offer sale vouchers of 15,000gns and 7,500gns to the owners of the winner and runner-up respectively.

The home contingent is headed by the Stefano Botti-trained Group 3 Premio Regina Elena [Italian 1,000 Guineas] winner Shavasana. One of seven Italian-trained fillies, the daughter of Gleneagles will be partnered by Hollie Doyle.

Tattersalls Ireland Goresbridge Breeze-Up Sale graduate Aquila Reale, who finished third in the Premio Regina Elena for Grizzetti Galoppo, is another leading contender and will be joined by stablemate Beirut.

Endo Botti will saddle the promising Estrossa, bought by Razza Latina for 18,000gns at the Tattersalls December Yearling Sale, while champion trainer Alduino Botti fields River Spirit.

Taany, for trainer Luciano Vitabile, and She's Like The Wind complete the line of Italian-trained representatives.

German trainers have been well represented in recent renewals of the Italian Oaks, with the 2022 renewal won by the Peter Schiergen-trained filly Nachtrose for Stall Nizza, and this year no fewer than four German raiders have been declared.

Tattersalls Guineas Breeze-Up Sale graduate Evina, along with Gambia Sun, Salvina and View Zabeel, will represent trainers Andreas Suborics, Michael Figge, Sarah Steinberg and Andreas Wohler respectively.

The international field will be completed by three French-trained runners, with Jerome Reynier and Team Valor’s Calmly joining the Gianluca Bietolini-trained Alroucha and Mathieu Brasme’s Maylin.

The Italian Oaks has produced top-class winners, including Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe winner Danedream and influential broodmare Zomaradah, dam of champion sire Dubawi.

Commenting on the inaugural sponsorship of the Italian Classic, Tattersalls chairman Edmond Mahony said: “Tattersalls has a longstanding and hugely valued relationship with Italian racing, and we are delighted to add the Italian Oaks to the Tattersalls portfolio of Classic and Group 1 sponsorships in Europe.

"Italian buyers have always played a prominent part in the yearling and breeze-up sales at Tattersalls and we are confident that the valuable bonuses will be well received.”

